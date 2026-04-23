Akron Brass Introduces Flat Out Assault Ring Kit for Expanded Water Control and Fireground Intelligence

WOOSTER, Ohio, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akron Brass, a leading global manufacturer of firefighting equipment, today announced the release of the Flat Out Assault Ring Kit, a field-installable upgrade designed to add a flat disperse discharge pattern to select Akron Brass Assault nozzles in place of traditional wide-angle fog.

The Flat Out Assault Ring Kit expands water control options by introducing a flat, wide-coverage stream optimized for directional placement, while retaining the familiar straight stream and power cone functions of the Assault platform.

The upgrade integrates with Akron Brass technologies, including SAM, SAM BOOST, and the Smart Nozzle, reinforcing compatibility with connected fireground systems and maintaining existing apparatus and nozzle integrations.

"The Flat Out Assault Ring Kit was born from proven technology," said Lauren Ploof, Project Manager at Akron Brass. "By applying the trusted water stream control of our FireFox monitor to a handline nozzle, we created a purposeful pattern option that expands capability without adding complexity. It lets crews focus on making water count, not managing the number of handline nozzles needed for varying types of fires."

Pattern Options and Tradeoffs

When installed, the Flat Out Assault Ring Kit allows operators to transition between:

Straight stream for reach and penetration

for reach and penetration Power cone for stream shaping and firefighter protection

for stream shaping and firefighter protection Flat disperse for controlled, linear surface coverage

To enable flat disperse performance, the kit replaces spinning teeth and removes wide-angle fog capability. The flat disperse pattern does not generate fine droplets or vacuuming action and is not intended for gas cooling, vapor suppression, protective fog, or interior ventilation. Instead, it produces larger droplets engineered to maintain momentum, resist wind, and deliver water with more controlled placement.

Built for Today's Fireground

Designed for exterior attack, wildland and wildland-urban interface (WUI) operations, transitional tactics, exposure protection, and wind-driven conditions, the Flat Out Assault Ring Kit provides an additional pattern option while allowing departments to continue using existing equipment. Integration with SAM and SAM BOOST supports real-time feedback at the point of attack, helping crews align water application with fire conditions.

Installation and Compatibility

Compatible with select Akron Brass Assault nozzles featuring 1-inch and 1.5-inch inlets, the Flat Out Assault Ring Kit installs in minutes with no permanent modification or retraining required. Manufactured with Pyrolite® hardcoat-anodized components, it is built to withstand the heat, abrasion, and impact demands of real-world response.

Availability

The Flat Out Assault Nozzle Ring Kit is available now through authorized Akron Brass distributors and at www.akronbrass.com.

About Akron Brass

Founded in 1918, Akron Brass delivers high-performance firefighting equipment trusted worldwide. As part of IDEX Fire & Safety, Akron Brass is advancing smarter, more connected solutions that bring greater insight, intelligence, and confidence to the modern fireground.

SOURCE Akron Brass