Akron Children's, GlobalCastMD to host conference on cardioneuroablation

News provided by

Akron Children's Hospital

11 Sep, 2023, 16:00 ET

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akron Children's Hospital and GlobalCastMD will co-host the Second World Congress on Cardioneuroablation, a live, virtual conference, on Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. EDT, 8 a.m. PDT.

Moderated by Drs. José Carlos Pachón and John Clark, both pioneers in cardioneuroablation (CNA), they will discuss their successes in treating patients with slow heart rhythms and conditions such as vasovagal syncope, intermittent heart block, and sinus node dysfunction.

Dr. Pachón is director of the São Paulo Heart Hospital Arrhythmia Service in São Paulo, Brazil. Dr. Clark is director of electrophysiology at Akron Children's Hospital in Akron, Ohio.

"CNA was discovered in the late 1990s when cardiologists were first learning how to do ablations on atrial fibrillations," said Dr. Clark. "Some took note that, in certain areas where they were trying to ablate the atrial fibrillation, they would alter the patient's heart rate. In later investigations, we learned those areas have heavy input from the vagus nerve – the nerve that tells the heart to slow down. Dr. Pachón put this together - that we could use the same procedure to help patients whose heart rates are too slow."

After several trips to Brazil to train under Dr. Pachón, Dr. Clark added his own expertise to the collaboration: That most all of the CNA procedures can be performed without fluoroscopy, thus eliminating the patient's exposure to radiation.

During the conference, Drs. Pachón and Clark will review outcome data from the past 20 years and present case studies of patients who were good candidates for CNA, patients whose lives had previously been upended by uncontrolled fainting and seizures. Participants will also get to "virtually" shadow them at work in their cardiac catheterization labs.

This conference is suggested for not only electrophysiologists and cardiologists, but also neurologists, general medicine practitioners, emergency medicine physicians, pediatricians, and allied health professionals.

For more information, go to https://globalcastmd.com.
To register, go to GCMD.CO/EPCONFERENCE.

About Akron Children's

Akron Children's is an independent, nonprofit pediatric health care system that has been caring for children in northeast Ohio since 1890. With two hospital campuses, six regional health centers and more than 50 primary and specialty care locations throughout Ohio, we are making it easier for today's busy families to find the high-quality care they need. We also operate neonatal and pediatric units in the hospitals of our regional health care partners. In 2022, our health care system provided more than 1.3 million patient encounters. Every year, our Akron Children's Home Care nurses provide thousands of in-home visits, and our School-Based Health Center nurses manage clinic visits for students from preschool through high school. With our Quick Care Online virtual visits and Akron Children's Anywhere app, we are here for families whenever and wherever they need us. Learn more at akronchildrens.org.

SOURCE Akron Children's Hospital

