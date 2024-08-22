AKRON CHILDREN'S JOINS THE CHILDREN'S BRAIN TUMOR NETWORK TO ACCELERATE PEDIATRIC RESEARCH

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Brain Tumor Network (CBTN) welcomes Akron Children's as a new member institution. Dr. Erin Wright, Director of Neuro-oncology at Akron Children's, will serve as CBTN principal investigator.

"Akron Children's is very excited to join the Children's Brain Tumor Network as an affiliate member," said Dr. Wright. "We look forward to the increased opportunities to share information and collaborate to advance research and ultimately provide the best outcomes possible for our patients. There's a huge drive to learn as much as we can about pediatric brain tumors and we are looking forward to having an expanded role in that effort."

As a participating CBTN member site, Akron Children's contributes consented samples of childhood tissue to help advance understanding of childhood brain tumor biology. Each brain tumor tissue sample is deidentified before undergoing genetic sequencing, a process that converts the samples into data to provide the greatest value to researchers worldwide while protecting the privacy of each child. No single institution can collect enough samples on its own, making collaboration through CBTN an essential step towards more effective treatments for children.

For the second year in a row, Akron Children's has been named one of the top pediatric medical centers in the United States, according to data compiled by Statista Inc. for Newsweek's America's Best Children's Hospitals 2024. The hospital ranked in the top 40 in five categories and improved its positions in endocrinology, neonatology and cardiology and cardiac surgery. Akron Children's was also recognized in two new subspecialties, orthopedics and pulmonology and thoracic surgery.

"We're thrilled to welcome Akron Children's to CBTN. Their expertise and partnership will be invaluable as we work together to better understand childhood brain tumor biology," shared Jennifer Mason, CBTN Director of Biospecimen and Clinical Research Operations.

About Children's Brain Tumor Network (CBTN)

Children's Brain Tumor Network (CBTN) is a collaborative research effort to accelerate treatments for children with brain tumors. Collectively, CBTN's 34 international member institutions have enrolled more than 6,500 study participants and more than 73,000 biospecimen samples to create the world's most comprehensive repository of childhood brain tumors. CBTN's suite of informatics and analytics platforms enable researchers to collaborate in real-time on behalf of children diagnosed with a brain tumor. Learn more at cbtn.org .

