Akshon Media expands mandate as an Official Content Production Partner for Overwatch League™ and Call of Duty League™

The digital media company to produce various content during the 2023 season

VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Akshon Media is proud to announce that it has been named an Official Content Production Partner for the 2023 season of Overwatch League™ and Call of Duty League™. These two separate mandates for the global esports leagues mark another significant expansion of Akshon's responsibilities producing and performing the following contents:

Overwatch League™

Broadcast production support

Graphic design

Production of various video content series

Call of Duty League™

Match Highlight Videos

Broadcast production support

Graphic design

Production of various video content series

"The renewed mandate is a testament to the performance and efforts that Akshon has put into the 2022 season. We're grateful for Activision Blizzard's trust in our ability, and we're excited to continue working with them to produce high quality videos for the new season," says Roger Chan, CEO of Akshon media. "We're also thrilled to be a part of the Call of Duty League and Overwatch League community again and can't wait to share content that will bring their viewing experience to the next level."

"In addition to a proven track record of adding immense value through consistent quality content production, Akshon has also demonstrated a work ethic deeply rooted in the spirit of partnership, often going above and beyond to support our internal teams," says Nik Visger, Senior Director of Broadcast at Activision Blizzard. "Expanding our partnership this year to include more mandates for both the Overwatch League and Call of Duty League was a no-brainer. We are very excited to continue working with Akshon to bring more great content to our fans."

Call of Duty League is the official esports league of the Call of Duty® franchise and includes 12 city- based teams across four countries and features the best Call of Duty esports players from around the world. The 2022 season of Call of Duty League drew in the league's best viewership since the 2020 season with a record of over 275k peak viewers during the CDL 2022 Champs playoffs according to Esports Charts.

Founded in 2016, Akshon Media currently produces video content and offers writing services for multiple clients and brands. Akshon has partnered with brands like RedBull to write esports-focused articles, and work with Ark & Mason, a Vancouver-based interior design firm, to document their projects via video walkthroughs to illustrate their creative and construction process. Beyond producing content for industry-leading clients, Akshon also runs its own YouTube channel where they produce in-house game analysis, esports news, player biographies, explainers and documentaries videos that are watched by over 308,000 subscribers and have garnered 124 million video views to date. For more information on Akshon Media, its full list of services and case studies, please visit www.akshonmedia.com .

About Akshon Media

Akshon Media is a multi-disciplinary digital media company with a team of creatives dedicated to working with our clients and partners to create high-quality, engaging digital video content from short news bytes, to explainer videos to full-length documentaries. As a trusted source in the industry, Akshon has recently published a 2022/2023 insights report that gives an in-depth look at the esports industry in Canada including analysis on demographic data, insights into the performance of key companies, overview on the state of the ecosystem as well as a look forward to the growth trajectory. For more information on Akshon and to access the report, visit us at https://akshonmedia.com/newsletter-report/.

About Call of Duty League™

Call of Duty League™ is the official esports league of the Call of Duty® franchise, from publisher Activision. The Call of Duty League includes 12 teams representing cities in four countries and spotlights the best Call of Duty esports players from around the world. The Call of Duty League launched in 2020 and features fresh ways for pro players, amateurs, and fans to come together around one of the world's most beloved games. To learn more about the Call of Duty League, visit callofdutyleague.com.

About the Overwatch League™

The Overwatch League™ is the first major global professional esports league with city-based teams across Asia, Europe, and North America. Overwatch® and its sequel, Overwatch 2®, was created by globally acclaimed publisher Blizzard Entertainment (a division of Activision Blizzard) (Nasdaq: ATVI), whose iconic franchises have helped lay the foundations and push the boundaries of professional esports over the last 15 years. The latest addition to Blizzard's stable of twenty-two #1 games, the Overwatch franchise was built from the ground up for online competition, with memorable characters and fast-paced action designed for the most engaging gameplay and spectator experiences. To learn more about the Overwatch League, visit www.overwatchleague.com .

