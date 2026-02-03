Akso Health Group Announces Launch of Exploratory Global Patient Support Initiative

QINGDAO, China, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akso Health Group (NASDAQ: AHG) ("Akso Health" or the "Company") today announced the launch of the an exploratory patient support program and a strategic cooperation with Nanning Duoling Research Institute. Adopting an integrated model of "Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) practice + modern medical technology", certain medical resources will be coordinated and integrated to provide free in-hospital treatment plans for up to 10,000 eligible patients within participating medical institutions. The patient support program directly addresses the urgent needs of cancer patients and reconstructs the standards of medical accessibility through "global resource integration + zero-cost access".

Akso Health plans to open its global medical network, connecting the radiation oncology centers under its planning and construction withtargeted drugs andremote consultation teams. Pursuant to a strategic cooperation framework agreement, Nanning Duoling will provide its exclusive cancer diagnosis and treatment technologies, reagent and consumable supply system, professional laboratory testing capabilities, and an exclusive team composed of experts in the field of cancer diagnosis and treatment. The two parties will work together to build a closed-loop model of "global resource connection + local technology landing + full-cycle patient service", and the core breakthrough of this model is "zero-cost full-chain coverage", which directly addresses the core pain points of high medical costs, difficulty in accessing medical care, and uneven treatment effects faced by more than 20 million new cancer patients worldwide and 4.06 million new annual cases in China.

This program is an important initiative for the Company to continuously explore how to improve the actual accessibility of specific medical support resources within the compliant medical system. It aims to explore a potential framework for coordinating and integrating third-party medical resources through licensed and compliant medical institutions to help patients obtain specific medical services. Any services that may be provided under the program will be fully offered by independent medical institutions and licensed medical professionals, rather than directly by the Company. Specific arrangements, if any, must meet conditions such as patient eligibility, institutional qualifications, applicable regulatory requirements, and funding accessibility.

The Company believes that the launch of this exploratory global patient support initiative may allow for further assessment of scalability and feasibility, subject to ongoing review.

Akso Health emphasized that the long-term value of healthcare innovation lies not only in research and development, but also in the ability to responsibly evaluate implementation models within real-world medical systems. Through the integration of institutional experience, research collaboration, and system-level coordination, the Company continues to explore ways to support sustainable and compliant healthcare accessibility.

Yilin (Linda) Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Akso Health Group, stated,

"We believe it is important to responsibly explore ways to support broader access to healthcare resources, while fully respecting regulatory boundaries and the essential role of licensed medical professionals. This initiative represents an early-stage effort, and we intend to proceed cautiously and deliberately."

The initiative is designed to assess potential approaches to enhancing healthcare accessibility through structured coordination and support mechanisms, while maintaining a clear separation between the Company's corporate activities and the delivery of regulated medical services. Participation, if available, would be offered on a limited and phased basis and does not involve any commercial promotion of medical products or therapies.

Patients or family members interested in participating in the free treatment support program may register or make inquiries via the following email address: [email protected] . All applications will be collected centrally, and eligible applicants will be contacted in due course.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ: AHG), formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc., upon exploration of e-commerce platforms, the Company started exploring the healthcare equipment and product trading and related healthcare services business. Currently, the Company specializes in the sales of medical devices in China and in the United States and also conducts certain radiotherapy oncology center-related operations in the United States. In March 2024, the Company indirectly acquired equity interests in Tianjin Deyihui Internet Hospital and Tianjin Deyihui Clinic Co., Ltd., which provide online medical consultations for initial diagnosis, follow-up consultations, and management of chronic diseases.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: risks related to our ability to obtain equipment, technology, license and talents at satisfactory terms to grow the medical equipment business and/or to start the planned healthcare business, if at all; risks related to the Company's ability to adapt and make the necessary adjustments to compete and operate effectively; risks related to decisions or changes in governmental policies in the healthcare segment; risks related to increased competition and the development of new competing services; the risk that we may be unable to develop or achieve commercial success for our medical and healthcare services in a timely manner, or at all; risks related to regulatory requirements or enforcement in relevant jurisdiction and changes in the structure of the healthcare system or healthcare payment systems; risks related to our ability to successfully integrate and derive benefits from any technologies that we license or acquire; risks related to our projections about our business, results of operations and financial condition; risks related to the potential market opportunity for our products and services; and risks related to uncertainties in regulatory oversight of healthcare-related services, limitations on the promotion or commercialization of unapproved medical products; risks that any evaluated service models may not progress beyond exploratory stages; risks on healthcare service arrangements, limitations on the promotion or delivery of medical-related services, uncertainties regarding third-party medical providers, and the risk that contemplated collaborations may not progress beyond preliminary or framework stages. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is current as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

