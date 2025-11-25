Akston Initiates Clinical Trial of Once-Weekly GLP-1 Weight-Management Therapy for Cats

Cornell University-led study evaluates novel protein therapy designed to help cats achieve a healthier body condition with convenient once-a-week dosing

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akston, the Biotech Built for Pets, announced today the start of a clinical study at Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine to evaluate its once-weekly GLP-1 weight-management therapy for cats. The trial will assess the therapy over a roughly three-month period in client-owned domestic cats affected by excess weight.

Large gray cat sitting on the floor

Excess weight is one of the most common health issues in cats today. According to the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention (APOP)1, 61% of U.S. cats were classified as overweight or having obesity in 2022, underscoring the scale of the problem and the need for new tools in veterinary care. Awareness of body condition by pet parents appears to be increasing as 33% of U.S. cat parents categorized their cats as overweight or having obesity, compared to 28% in 2023 in the APOP 2024 Pet Weight & Nutrition Opinion Survey.

The Akston therapy is a next-generation GLP-1 protein designed to help cats regulate their appetite. In preclinical studies conducted at Cornell University in laboratory cats, no adverse effects or unanticipated events were observed. Pharmacokinetics (PK) analysis demonstrated that the candidate supports once-weekly dosing. It is built on the company's proprietary Fc-fusion protein platform, which enables therapies to be designed, synthesized and tested more quickly and cost-effectively, while precisely tailoring immune system interactions to achieve extended duration of action.

"Feline obesity is one of the most common yet least effectively treated health issues in veterinary medicine," said Todd Zion, PhD, co-founder and chief executive officer of Akston. "By advancing a once-weekly GLP-1 therapy, we're addressing a real unmet need and aiming to give cats the chance at longer, healthier lives."

Enrollment for the study is now open at Cornell University. The study is currently screening its first cats, aiming to enroll 70 cats with the option to expand to 140.

"Delivering a tool for veterinarians to more effectively manage cats with excess weight would be a true breakthrough, offering a safe and effective option where one doesn't currently exist," said Patrick Carney, DVM, PhD, Associate Professor of Clinical Sciences at Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine. "We are pleased to see the enthusiasm of cat owners looking to enroll their pets and provide the data needed for the regulatory approval process."

Akston is also advancing an analogous GLP-1 program for dogs, which is approximately six months behind the feline program. With appropriate veterinary pharmaceutical manufacturing investment and successful clinical results, the company sees significant market potential for companion-animal obesity therapies.

About Akston

Akston is the Biotech Built for Pets. Using our proprietary Fc-fusion protein platform, we develop immuno-enhancing and targeted protein treatments that aim to reduce treatment frequency while enhancing efficacy. Backed by a vertically integrated structure and state-of-the-art GMP biologics facility, we accelerate development from discovery to commercial manufacturing - ensuring innovation reaches veterinarians and the pets we love faster and more efficiently.

Learn more at www.akstonbio.com.

Media Contact:

Julie Lawless

[email protected]

+1 615-585-5861

SOURCE Akston