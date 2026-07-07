Akston's NGF-Targeting Ambifect® Candidates Demonstrate Clinically Meaningful Osteoarthritis Pain and Function Improvements Comparable to Bedinvetmab in Head-to-Head Canine Study

Data presented at the 2026 American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM) Forum showed that AKS-548d and AKS-734 induced sustained anti-NGF antibody responses, functional neutralization of NGF binding to TrkA, clinically meaningful reductions in canine osteoarthritis pain, and improvements in function, with a well-tolerated safety profile.

In a randomized exploratory head-to-head study in dogs with radiographically confirmed osteoarthritis and demonstrable osteoarthritis-related pain, AKS-548d and AKS-734 demonstrated reductions in pain, function, and orthopedic assessments that were generally consistent with those observed for bedinvetmab

AKS-548d and AKS-734 induced sustained endogenous anti-NGF antibody responses associated with functional neutralization of NGF-TrkA binding, the biological pathway responsible for transmitting chronic pain

In a supplemental durability cohort, AKS-548d demonstrated detectable and durable anti-NGF antibody responses through approximately Day 120 (4 months), supporting further investigation of extended dosing intervals

AKS-548d and AKS-734 were well tolerated, with no treatment-related serious adverse events identified and no treatment-related trends in clinical pathology or body weight

BEVERLY, Mass., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akston, the Biotech Built for Pets, today announced results from a randomized head-to-head study evaluating AKS-548d and AKS-734, the company's NGF-targeting Ambifect® Fc-fusion immunotherapeutic candidates, against bedinvetmab (marketed as Librela™ by Zoetis) in dogs with radiographically confirmed osteoarthritis and demonstrable osteoarthritis-related pain.

The data, presented at the 2026 American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM) Forum by Andrea Delpero, Senior Manager – Pharmacology at Akston, demonstrated clinically meaningful reductions in osteoarthritis pain and improvements in function and orthopedic assessments with AKS-548d and AKS-734 that were comparable to those observed with bedinvetmab. Both Akston candidates also induced sustained endogenous anti-NGF antibody responses associated with functional neutralization of NGF-TrkA binding, the biological pathway responsible for transmitting chronic pain. These findings support the proposed mechanism of Akston's Ambifect® platform.

Todd Zion, PhD, co-founder and CEO of Akston, commented, "For dogs living with osteoarthritis pain, long-term treatment needs to be effective, practical, and well tolerated. Monthly anti-NGF therapy has validated this pathway as an important target for managing canine osteoarthritis pain, but chronic treatment can still create cost, compliance, and visit-burden challenges for pet owners and veterinarians. These data suggest our Ambifect® platform may offer a differentiated approach with the potential for durable NGF neutralization, fixed dosing independent of body weight, and fewer veterinary visits. That is exactly the kind of innovation we believe animal health needs."

Tom Lancaster, PhD, co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Akston, added, "These results are encouraging because AKS-548d and AKS-734 induced endogenous anti-NGF antibody responses associated with neutralization of NGF-TrkA binding and improvements across multiple clinically relevant osteoarthritis assessments. Equally important, the candidates were well tolerated, with no treatment-related serious adverse events identified and no treatment-related trends in clinical pathology or body weight. That combination of activity and tolerability supports continued development of both candidates as we move toward evaluation in client-owned dogs."

The exploratory study in three groups of five dogs was designed to evaluate safety, immunogenicity, pharmacologic activity, and preliminary clinical observations across treatment groups. While randomized, the study was not placebo-controlled or statistically powered to evaluate efficacy versus placebo. Akston plans to further evaluate AKS-548d and AKS-734 in blinded, placebo-controlled studies in client-owned dogs with naturally occurring osteoarthritis.

Canine osteoarthritis pain is a chronic, progressive condition that affects mobility, comfort, and quality of life in dogs. Clinical signs can include slowing on walks, difficulty climbing stairs, reluctance to jump, and reduced activity. Nerve Growth Factor (NGF) is a key mediator of osteoarthritis pain, and neutralization of NGF is a clinically validated therapeutic approach. Bedinvetmab, an approved anti-NGF monoclonal antibody for canine osteoarthritis pain, is administered by monthly subcutaneous injection based on body weight, a treatment schedule that may create compliance and cost challenges for some owners, particularly those with larger dogs.

AKS-548d and AKS-734 are built on Akston's proprietary Ambifect® Fc-fusion protein platform, which leverages the patient's own immune system to generate endogenous polyclonal antibodies against a disease target. Rather than delivering an exogenous monoclonal antibody that requires frequent re-dosing, Akston's NGF-targeting Ambifect® candidates are formulated with an adjuvant and administered intramuscularly to induce sustained antibody production against NGF. Because the immune response scales with the animal's size, the approach may enable fixed-dose administration rather than weight-based dosing.

Key Findings

In the study, AKS-548d and AKS-734 produced sustained reductions in modified Canine Brief Pain Inventory (mCBPI) pain scores through Day 56, with improvements that were numerically comparable to bedinvetmab. Substantial improvements in function were also observed across treatment groups, with most dogs achieving clinically meaningful functional improvement thresholds consistent with improved mobility and activity. Veterinary orthopedic assessments also improved following NGF-targeted treatment, with reductions in orthopedic examination scores evident by Day 13 and generally maintained through Day 56.

AKS-548d and AKS-734 induced endogenous anti-NGF antibody responses that persisted through Day 56 and were associated with functional neutralization of NGF-TrkA binding in a cell-based assay. In an exploratory supplemental durability cohort, anti-NGF antibodies remained detectable through approximately Day 120 following AKS-548d immunization, supporting further investigation of extended dosing intervals with the lead candidate.

AKS-548d and AKS-734 were well tolerated. No treatment-related serious adverse events were identified. Localized injection-site reactions occurred in all treatment groups, were generally mild-to-moderate and self-limiting, and decreased in frequency following repeated dosing. No treatment-related trends were observed in hematology or clinical chemistry analyses, and body weight remained generally stable throughout the study.

Potential Clinical Impact

The results suggest that Akston's NGF-targeting Ambifect® candidates have the potential to expand treatment options for canine osteoarthritis pain by combining clinically meaningful reductions in pain and improvements in function with durable immune-mediated NGF neutralization. If confirmed in client-owned dogs, an extended dosing interval could reduce the burden of monthly injections and veterinary visits, improve owner adherence to chronic osteoarthritis management, and potentially lower cumulative treatment burden over time. Fixed-dose administration, enabled by the immune system's natural scaling with animal size, could further simplify treatment logistics compared to weight-based dosing regimens.

Next Steps

Akston plans to advance AKS-548d and AKS-734 into evaluation in client-owned dogs to expand the safety and efficacy dataset, including assessment across a broader range of breeds and body sizes in dogs with naturally occurring osteoarthritis. The company will further characterize the duration of response and investigate the feasibility of a twice-a-year administration.

About Akston

Akston is a biotech company built for pets. Using its proprietary Fc-fusion protein platform, Akston develops immuno-enhancing and targeted protein treatments that aim to reduce treatment frequency while enhancing efficacy. Backed by a vertically integrated structure and state-of-the-art biologics facilities, Akston accelerates development from discovery to commercial manufacturing — ensuring innovation reaches veterinarians and the pets we love faster and more efficiently. Learn more at www.akston.com.

AKS-548d and AKS-734 are investigational therapeutics and are not approved for commercial use.

SOURCE Akston Biosciences