AKT Celebrates Opening of Inaugural Franchise Location

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AKT – the boutique fitness concept which offers a unique combination of four modalities: DANCE, BANDS, CIRCUIT and TONE – has begun its dance into cities nationwide with the opening of its first Colorado studio in Cherry Creek, Denver. The new studio marks the popular fitness brand's inaugural franchise location and sixth overall. Since launching its franchise opportunity last year, AKT has secured over 75 signed franchise agreements and expects to open 25 more studios by the end of 2019, including locations in Detroit, Cincinnati, San Francisco, Charlotte, Boston and a second studio in Denver.

Founded by celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser and touted amongst some of the "fittest" influencers like Kelly Ripa, Shakira and Alicia Keys, AKT gives members the chance to dance, sweat and get stronger while surrounded by an unmatched sense of community, motivation and electric energy. The perfect combination between interval training and dance-based cardio, the concept appeals to all fitness levels and abilities. With a vibrant studio atmosphere, limitless On Demand digital presence and a highly engaged social following, AKT is a best-in-class fitness experience that puts community first.

"The opening of the first AKT franchise in Denver marks the beginning of an exciting new era for the company," said President Melissa Chordock. "We cannot wait for people across the country to finally experience AKT's life-changing workouts firsthand, as well as the sense of community and inspiration that each studio cultivates."

The Cherry Creek studio is owned by local entrepreneurs Shannon and Bruce Jaeger. The first franchisees to sign on with AKT, they were hooked after their first class and wanted to bring the same energy and excitement they felt to the Denver community. The Cherry Creek studio marks the first of three that the Jaegers will be opening in the Denver area.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, AKT is backed by Xponential Fitness, the curator of the nation's leading boutique fitness brands. The AKT franchise opportunity offers potential franchisees the opportunity to capitalize on a first-to-market fitness concept across all 50 states. With a total investment range of $332,500-499,500 to open a franchise, AKT provides a sound business opportunity along with a wealth of support, infrastructure and knowledge from the Xponential Fitness team.

