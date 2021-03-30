Aktify Taps Duke Neuroscientist to Enhance its Conversational AI Platform

LEHI, Utah, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktify today announced that Ashley Wilson, Ph.D., has joined the company as an AI product manager and researcher. By adding Wilson, the company reinforces its science and technology team to develop conversational AI products.

Wilson joined Aktify from Duke University. As a Ph.D. student and postdoctoral researcher, she led a team in studying the biological mechanisms of decision-making. She brings her behavioral research expertise and approach to Aktify. Wilson is now analyzing millions of Natural Language Processing (NLP) datasets to make AI conversations as empathetic and productive as possible.

Before earning her Ph.D. in neuroscience, Wilson graduated with a B.S. in neuroscience at the University of Rochester. Her studies included examining sensory processing in people with autism. Wilson's research continued at Johns Hopkins. She investigated genetic and cellular links of psychiatric diseases.

"I chose to leave academic research for an exciting opportunity at Aktify to contribute research around how people communicate with AI and to help build something truly amazing," said Wilson. "I believe the depth of what we can learn from our conversational data will have a big impact on the future of conversational AI."

"In just a few short years, Aktify has helped improve millions of conversations between brands and prospects," said Kreg Peeler, Co-Founder and CEO of Aktify. "To continue fulfilling our mission to deliver productive conversations at scale, we need to have the sharpest minds working on our AI products. We are honored to have Ashley on our team. With her incredible skill set and experience, we are poised to unlock more data science, innovation, and emotional intelligence."

About Aktify

Aktify is a conversational AI technology company. It uses robust data science and machine learning to delight customers with thoughtful conversations and well-curated gestures. Aktify's solutions are invisible, integrating with CRMs and marketing automation platforms. It creates millions of weekly conversations through SMS and phone calls, delivering a 10x ROI to clients. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and founded in 2017, Aktify is privately funded. To learn more, visit aktify.com

