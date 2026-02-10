Aktion Associates Earns Top Workplace Recognition for Fourth Consecutive Year

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktion Associates, Inc., a leading national software reseller and IT infrastructure provider, has been named a 2026 Top Workplace by The Toledo Blade — marking the company's fourth consecutive year earning this prestigious distinction.

The Top Workplaces award is based entirely on confidential employee feedback collected by Energage, a nationally recognized employee engagement research firm. The results once again affirm Aktion's long-standing commitment to building a workplace culture rooted in trust, collaboration, growth, and customer impact.

"This recognition carries extra meaning because it comes directly from our people," said Scott Irwin, CEO of Aktion Associates. "To be honored four years in a row speaks to the consistency of our culture and the strength of our team. Our people show up every day with a shared purpose — to support one another, serve our clients with excellence, and continuously raise the bar."

Aktion's culture is closely tied to its reputation for customer success. By investing in its people through career development, open communication, and a supportive work environment, Aktion enables teams to deliver exceptional experiences and long-term value to customers across manufacturing, construction, distribution, and professional services.

The Top Workplaces program evaluates organizations on key drivers of performance, including leadership, alignment, engagement, innovation, and connection. Aktion's results continue to reflect a workplace where employees feel heard, valued, and empowered to grow.

"At Aktion, our culture is more than an internal advantage — it's a source of strength for our clients," Irwin continued. "When our team thrives, our clients benefit from deeper expertise, stronger partnerships, and relentless dedication to their success."

About Aktion Associates

Aktion Associates is a North American leader in delivering software solutions, IT infrastructure, and managed services to industries including manufacturing, construction, distribution, and professional services. With a focus on empowering businesses through cutting-edge technology and dedicated customer support, Aktion is committed to helping its clients achieve sustainable growth.

