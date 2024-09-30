AKTIS ONCOLOGY ANNOUNCES $175 MILLION OVERSUBSCRIBED SERIES B FINANCING TO FURTHER ADVANCE ITS PROPRIETARY RADIOPHARMACEUTICAL PIPELINE

Financing led by RA Capital Management and co-led by RTW Investments and Janus Henderson Investors





Proceeds to further advance the company's differentiated radiopharmaceuticals pipeline, including its first-in-class Nectin-4-targeted miniprotein radioconjugate





Company will present three abstracts, including an oral presentation, at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, October 23-25, 2024

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktis Oncology, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of novel targeted alpha radiopharmaceuticals to treat a broad range of solid tumors, today announced the successful closing of an oversubscribed and upsized $175 million Series B financing. The financing was led by RA Capital Management, and co-led by RTW Investments and Janus Henderson Investors. A select syndicate of additional new investors joined the financing, including funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., Avidity Partners, and an undisclosed life sciences-focused investment fund. All existing institutional investors participated, as well as existing strategic investors Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, and MRL Ventures Fund, the therapeutics-focused corporate venture fund of Merck & Co., Inc.

Aktis Oncology also announced that three abstracts, including one oral presentation, have been accepted for presentation at the upcoming EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Barcelona, Spain, October 23-25, 2024.

"The overwhelming support from high caliber investors underscores the progress we have made on our pipeline, platform, and supply chain capabilities, exemplified by the significant opportunity for AKY-1189, our first-in-class miniprotein alpha radioconjugate targeting Nectin-4 in development for several tumor types," said Matthew Roden, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aktis Oncology. "With over $300 million in cash, we are well-positioned to prosecute several opportunities to expand the benefit of this exciting modality into new patient populations."

In conjunction with the financing, Andrew Levin, MD, PhD, Partner and Managing Director at RA Capital Management, will join the Aktis Oncology Board of Directors. Lauren Lee, PhD, from RTW Investments, and Vish Sridharan, MD, from Janus Henderson Investors, will join as Observers to the Board of Directors.

"Aktis has leveraged its unique technology platform, experienced team, robust supply chain and radiopharmaceutical development capabilities to generate a promising and differentiated pipeline of next-generation radiopharmaceuticals," said Andrew Levin, MD, PhD, Partner and Managing Director at RA Capital Management. "We are pleased to support Aktis through the next stage of its growth as it seeks to bring new options to patients with cancer."

About Aktis Oncology

Aktis Oncology is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of novel targeted alpha radiopharmaceuticals to treat a broad range of solid tumors. The company's first of several pipeline programs targets Nectin-4, a tumor-associated antigen found in urothelial and other solid cancers. Founded and incubated by MPM BioImpact, the company has developed its proprietary miniprotein radioconjugate platform to generate tumor targeting agents with properties ideal for alpha radiopharmaceuticals. Designed to maximize tumor killing through high penetration followed by internalization and retention in cancer cells, Aktis's miniprotein radioconjugates quickly clear from other areas of the body, thereby maximizing anticancer activity while minimizing side effects of treatment. The Aktis platform is isotope-agnostic and further enables clinicians to visualize and verify target engagement with imaging isotopes prior to exposure to therapeutic radioisotopes. Aktis also has a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to leverage its miniprotein platform to develop novel radioconjugates outside of Aktis' proprietary pipeline. To learn more about Aktis Oncology, visit www.aktisoncology.com.

