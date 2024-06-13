Aktis Oncology Expands its Board of Directors with Appointment of Nuclear Medicine Expert Ken Herrmann, MD, MBA

Board appointment underscores the company's continued advancement of its alpha radiopharmaceutical platform capabilities

BOSTON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktis Oncology, a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel targeted alpha radiopharmaceuticals to treat a broad range of solid tumors, today announced the appointment of Ken Herrmann, MD, MBA, to the Company's Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to expand the Aktis Board of Directors with the appointment of Dr. Ken Herrmann, a distinguished figure in the field of oncologic nuclear medicine," said Matthew Roden, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aktis Oncology. "Ken's joining us on the Board is timely, given the ongoing clinical assessment of our first-in-class Nectin-4-targeted radioconjugate, and I am excited to be able to work with Ken even more closely to achieve Aktis' vision of extending the benefits of radiopharmaceuticals for new patient populations where unmet needs exist."

Dr. Herrmann is a leader in the field of nuclear medicine with over a decade of experience in clinical investigation, and currently serves as the Chair of Aktis' Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Additionally, Dr. Herrmann acts as Chair of the Department of Nuclear Medicine at the Universitätsklinikum Essen in Germany, Section Editor of the Journal of Nuclear Medicine and Cancer Imaging, and until the end of 2023, as Chair of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) Oncology & Theranostics Committee. His expertise is recognized globally, having held the position of Vice Chair of the Department of Nuclear Medicine at the Universitätsklinikum Würzburg and serving as an Associate Professor in the Ahmanson Translational Imaging Division at the University of California, Los Angeles. His earlier career achievements include completing his residency in Nuclear Medicine at Klinikum rechts der Isar, Technische Universität München in addition to his MBA, which he received from the Universität Zürich, Switzerland in 2011. To date, he has authored over 700 peer-reviewed publications.

"Having been a member of Aktis' SAB from the beginning, I believe Aktis' commitment to excellence in radiopharmaceuticals is unique, and I am excited to partner with this world-class team as we move to expand the reach of our innovative therapies," said Dr. Ken Herrmann. "My experience from leading Aktis' SAB has afforded me the deep understanding of the groundbreaking work we do here and I am eager to further advance our novel alpha-emitting radiopharmaceuticals in this new role on the Board of Directors."

About Aktis Oncology

Aktis Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of novel targeted alpha radiopharmaceuticals to treat a broad range of solid tumor cancers. Founded and incubated by MPM BioImpact, the company has developed proprietary platforms to generate tumor targeting agents with ideal properties for alpha radiotherapy. Part of a growing oncology pipeline, the company's lead program targets Nectin-4, a tumor-associated antigen found in urothelial and other cancers. Designed for high tumor penetration and long residence time, Aktis Oncology's molecules will quickly clear other areas of the body, thereby maximizing tumor elimination while minimizing side effects of treatment. This approach would enable clinicians to visualize and verify target engagement prior to exposure to therapeutic radioisotopes. Aktis Oncology also has a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company. To learn more about Aktis Oncology, visit www.aktisoncology.com.

