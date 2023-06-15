AKTIS ONCOLOGY EXPANDS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD TO ADVANCE PIPELINE OF TARGETED ALPHA RADIOPHARMACEUTICALS

Company appoints Germo Gericke, MD to Advisory Board

BOSTON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktis Oncology, a biotechnology company discovering and developing novel classes of targeted alpha radiopharmaceuticals to treat a broad range of solid tumors, today announced the appointment of Germo Gericke, MD, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Gericke joins Drs. Ken Herrmann (SAB Chair), Patrick Baeuerle, Erik Chelius, Johannes Czernin, Gary Glick, and Dane Wittrup on the Aktis SAB in advising the company on scientific and clinical development matters.

Dr. Gericke is a clinical development expert with a special focus on oncology and radiopharmaceuticals. He is Chief Medical Officer and EVP Research and Development (R&D) of Ariceum Therapeutics, and previously served as Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D at Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA), a Novartis company. Earlier, Dr. Gericke led Novartis global development programs in oncology and endocrinology. Having joined Novartis in 2001 from McKinsey & Company, he also gained strategic and commercial experience across a range of therapeutic and geographic areas. Dr. Gericke studied medicine at Charité University Hospital in Berlin and holds an MD from the University of Heidelberg.

"I'm delighted to welcome Germo to Aktis' SAB," said Matthew Roden, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aktis Oncology. "Germo's extensive clinical leadership experience and radiopharmaceutical development expertise will provide valuable insights to Aktis as we advance our pipeline of novel radiopharmaceuticals toward the clinic."

About Aktis Oncology
Aktis Oncology is a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of a new class of targeted alpha radiopharmaceuticals to treat a broad range of solid tumor cancers. Founded and incubated by MPM Capital, the company has developed proprietary platforms to generate tumor targeting agents with ideal properties for alpha radiotherapy. Designed for high tumor penetration and long residence time, Aktis Oncology's molecules will quickly clear other areas of the body, thereby maximizing tumor elimination while minimizing side effects of treatment. This approach would enable clinicians to visualize and verify target engagement prior to exposure to therapeutic radioisotopes. To learn more about Aktis Oncology, visit www.aktisoncology.com.

