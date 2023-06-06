AKTIS ONCOLOGY TO PARTICIPATE IN JEFFERIES HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

Aktis Oncology

06 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktis Oncology, a biotechnology company discovering and developing novel classes of targeted alpha radiopharmaceuticals to treat a broad range of solid tumors, today announced Matthew Roden, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer will participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York City, June 7-9. During the event, which brings together 3,000 leading executives to address near- and long-term investment opportunities and the current trends driving healthcare in the U.S. and internationally, Aktis will provide a company overview at 9:30am ET on June 8 as well as participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

About Aktis Oncology

Aktis Oncology is a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of a new class of targeted alpha radiopharmaceuticals to treat a broad range of solid tumor cancers. Founded and incubated by MPM Capital, the company has developed proprietary platforms to generate tumor targeting agents with ideal properties for alpha radiotherapy. Designed for high tumor penetration and long residence time, Aktis Oncology's molecules will quickly clear other areas of the body, thereby maximizing tumor elimination while minimizing side effects of treatment. This approach would enable clinicians to visualize and verify target engagement prior to exposure to therapeutic radioisotopes. To learn more about Aktis Oncology, visit www.aktisoncology.com.

