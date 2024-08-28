AKTIS ONCOLOGY TO PARTICIPATE IN THE MORGAN STANLEY 22ND ANNUAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

News provided by

Aktis Oncology

Aug 28, 2024, 07:00 ET

BOSTON, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktis Oncology, a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel targeted alpha radiopharmaceuticals to treat a broad range of solid tumors, today announced that Matthew Roden, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aktis Oncology, will deliver a company presentation at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET. In addition, Dr. Roden will host one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.

About Aktis Oncology

Aktis Oncology is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of novel targeted alpha radiopharmaceuticals to treat a broad range of solid tumor cancers. Founded and incubated by MPM BioImpact, the company has developed proprietary platforms to generate tumor targeting agents with ideal properties for alpha radiopharmaceuticals. The company's first among several pipeline programs targets Nectin-4, a tumor-associated antigen found in urothelial and other cancers. Designed for high tumor penetration and long residence time, Aktis Oncology's molecules will quickly clear other areas of the body, thereby maximizing anticancer activity while minimizing side effects of treatment. This approach would further enable clinicians to visualize and verify target engagement prior to exposure to therapeutic radioisotopes. Aktis Oncology also has a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company. To learn more about Aktis Oncology, visit www.aktisoncology.com.

MEDIA CONTACT 
Terri Clevenger
ICR Westwicke
203-682-8297
[email protected]

INVESTOR CONTACT
Peter Vozzo 
ICR Westwicke
443-213-0505
[email protected]

SOURCE Aktis Oncology

Also from this source

AKTIS ONCOLOGY APPOINTS AKOS CZIBERE, MD, PhD, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

AKTIS ONCOLOGY APPOINTS AKOS CZIBERE, MD, PhD, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

Aktis Oncology, a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel targeted alpha radiopharmaceuticals to treat a broad range of ...
Aktis Oncology Expands its Board of Directors with Appointment of Nuclear Medicine Expert Ken Herrmann, MD, MBA

Aktis Oncology Expands its Board of Directors with Appointment of Nuclear Medicine Expert Ken Herrmann, MD, MBA

Aktis Oncology, a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel targeted alpha radiopharmaceuticals to treat a broad range of ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics