AKTIS ONCOLOGY TO PRESENT AT THE 43rd ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

News provided by

Aktis Oncology

Jan 10, 2025, 07:00 ET

BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktis Oncology, an oncology company focused on unlocking the breakthrough potential of targeted radiopharmaceuticals for large patient populations not addressed by existing platform technologies, today announced that Matthew Roden, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Aktis Oncology, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, Calif. Dr. Roden's presentation will take place on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 3:30 p.m. PT.

About Aktis Oncology
Aktis Oncology, Inc. is an oncology company focused on unlocking the breakthrough potential of targeted radiopharmaceuticals for large patient populations not addressed by existing platform technologies. The company's first of several pipeline programs targets Nectin-4, a tumor-associated antigen found in urothelial and other solid cancers. Founded and incubated by MPM BioImpact, the company has developed its proprietary miniprotein radioconjugate platform to generate tumor targeting agents with properties ideal for alpha radiopharmaceuticals. Designed to maximize tumor killing through high penetration followed by internalization and retention in cancer cells, Aktis' miniprotein radioconjugates are designed to quickly clear from normal organs and tissues, thereby maximizing anticancer activity while minimizing side effects of treatment. The Aktis platform is isotope-agnostic and further enables clinicians to visualize and verify target engagement with imaging isotopes prior to exposure to therapeutic radioisotopes. Aktis also has a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to leverage its miniprotein platform to develop novel radioconjugates outside of Aktis' proprietary pipeline. To learn more about Aktis Oncology, visit www.aktisoncology.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
Sean Leous
ICR Healthcare
646-866-4012
[email protected]

INVESTOR CONTACT
Peter Vozzo
ICR Healthcare
443-213-0505
[email protected]  

SOURCE Aktis Oncology

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

AKTIS ONCOLOGY ANNOUNCES PRESENTATION OF THE FIRST CLINICAL DATA SUPPORTING BROAD DEVELOPMENT OF A FIRST IN CLASS NECTIN-4 TARGETING RADIOPHARMACEUTICAL AKY-1189 AT 2024 EORTC-NCI-AACR SYMPOSIUM ON MOLECULAR TARGETS AND CANCER THERAPEUTICS

AKTIS ONCOLOGY ANNOUNCES PRESENTATION OF THE FIRST CLINICAL DATA SUPPORTING BROAD DEVELOPMENT OF A FIRST IN CLASS NECTIN-4 TARGETING RADIOPHARMACEUTICAL AKY-1189 AT 2024 EORTC-NCI-AACR SYMPOSIUM ON MOLECULAR TARGETS AND CANCER THERAPEUTICS

Aktis Oncology, a clinical-stage oncology company focused on unlocking the breakthrough potential of targeted radiopharmaceuticals for large patient...
AKTIS ONCOLOGY ANNOUNCES $175 MILLION OVERSUBSCRIBED SERIES B FINANCING TO FURTHER ADVANCE ITS PROPRIETARY RADIOPHARMACEUTICAL PIPELINE

AKTIS ONCOLOGY ANNOUNCES $175 MILLION OVERSUBSCRIBED SERIES B FINANCING TO FURTHER ADVANCE ITS PROPRIETARY RADIOPHARMACEUTICAL PIPELINE

Aktis Oncology, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of novel targeted alpha radiopharmaceuticals to treat ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics