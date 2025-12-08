Akto's 2025 State of Agentic AI Security Report Finds Only 21% of Enterprises Have Visibility

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akto , the leader in Agentic AI and MCP Security, today announced the publication of its inaugural State of Agentic AI Security 2025 Report , offering the industry's most comprehensive analysis of how enterprises are adopting AI agents and the risks emerging as adoption outpaces security.

Based on survey responses from hundreds of security leaders across large enterprises, the report provides the first quantitative benchmark of Agentic AI adoption across industries, including finance, telecom, healthcare, insurance, e-commerce, and technology. It offers a ground-level view into how AI agents and MCP-based systems are being deployed, where they are already embedded in workflows, and which risks enterprises are unable to detect, govern, or mitigate.

"The biggest concern for AppSec is the speed. Agentic AI is being adopted far faster than security teams can assess or secure the risks." — Bala Thripura Akasam , Application Security Manager, Tapestry.

The findings reveal a defining moment: AI agents have moved into mission-critical enterprise workflows far faster than expected, while enterprises remain unequipped with visibility, guardrails, or runtime controls.

"AI agents didn't enter the enterprise quietly; they arrived at full force in 2025," said Ankita Gupta , CEO and Co-Founder of Akto. "This report shows a clear gap between the adoption of AI and security readiness. Developers have embraced agents as part of daily workflows, but security teams lack the tools and visibility to keep pace. That mismatch is now the biggest enterprise risk of 2026."

Top Three Trends From the 2025 State of Agentic AI Security Report

1. Every team is adopting. Almost none are protected.

AI agents have moved far beyond early adoption: 31.7% of organizations are in active experimentation, 23.8% are running pilots, and 38.6% have already deployed agents at department or enterprise scale.

2. Visibility and Governance Are the Biggest Gaps

Despite rapid deployment, only 21% of respondents report full visibility into agent actions, MCPs tool invocations, or data access. Enterprises are operating intelligent, autonomous systems without foundational observability, creating blind spots across workflows and APIs.

3. Guardrails and Continuous Testing Are Urgently Needed But Largely Absent

While 65% of organizations think action-level guardrails and runtime controls are critical priority, only half of them have implemented them. Most rely on traditional manual reviews or after-the-fact monitoring, neither of which maps to autonomous agent behavior.

"Visibility is the biggest gap today. You can't govern or enforce guardrails if you don't know what your agents are doing. Without observability, every control is guesswork." — Suhel Khan , CISO at Chargebee

2026 Agentic AI Security Outlook: Agent Governance Becomes Non-Negotiable

The State of Agentic AI Security report outlines what enterprises expect in the next 12 months:

Formal AI security ownership shared across AppSec and Platform Engineering

Standardized permission boundaries for all MCP tools and agent workflows

Mandatory action-level logging for every agent invocation

Continuous agent red teaming as a baseline security requirement

Enterprise-wide classification of agents by risk, scope, and data access

Enterprises overwhelmingly expect that by 2026, Agentic AI Security will become as fundamental as Cloud Security and IAM.

About the State of Agentic AI Security 2025 Report

The State of Agentic AI Security 2025 Report is Akto's annual benchmark study analyzing the adoption, risks, and maturity of enterprise AI agent deployments. The report synthesizes quantitative survey data with expert commentary to map emerging security patterns in one of the fastest-moving technology categories.

The survey was conducted with hundreds of AI security leaders, including 20% from Fortune 500 companies and 70% from organizations with 1,000+ employees, with representation from enterprise-scale environments where Agentic AI usage is accelerating fastest.

The full report is available on Akto's website.

About Akto

Akto is the leading Agentic AI Security and MCP Security platform, enabling enterprises to safely adopt AI agents and MCPs across cloud, SaaS, and internal environments.

