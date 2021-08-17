(AKU) Akumin Inc. Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU).

On or about September 3, 2020, Akumin began trading on the NASDAQ. In connection the Company voluntary delisted its "AKU.U" U.S. dollar listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX.

Then on, August 15, 2021, Akumin announced that it would not timely file its financial report for the period ended June 30, 2021 because the Company requires "additional information and analysis relate[d] to potential additional credit losses with respect to prior years."

Following this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.47, or 16%, to close at $2.46 per share on August 16, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are an Akumin Inc. shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker by email or phone at 619-814-4471.

