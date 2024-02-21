AKUMIN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH NORTHERN NEVADA SIERRA MEDICAL CENTER FOR RADIATION ONCOLOGY SERVICES

PLANTATION, Fla., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Akumin Inc., a national provider of outpatient radiology and oncology services, and Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center (SMC) today announced a new partnership to expand radiation oncology services in the Nevada market. The partnership is a joint venture inclusive of two local, independent oncology physician groups, Radiation Oncology Associates (ROA) and Cancer Care Specialists (CCS).

"We are pleased to begin this partnership with local physicians who have an interest in growing oncology services in northern Nevada," said Helen Lidholm, interim CEO at Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center. "Our new hospital has begun to expand inpatient oncology and this alignment ensures continuity of care and will provide enhanced resources, all while focusing on delivering excellent patient outcomes."

The partnership will leverage the management experience and national presence of Akumin to provide comprehensive radiation oncology resources to the joint venture partners. CCS brings more than 40 years of personalized treatment to cancer patients, including collaboration with area hospitals. Additionally, ROA is a local physician-based practice that has served the radiation oncology needs of patients in the market for several years. ROA has in-depth knowledge of radiation therapy techniques, the most advanced technology for cancer patients and expertise in the initiation of clinical trials.

"We are very excited to be partnering with Sierra Medical Center, a new, state-of-the-art hospital, part of the Northern Nevada Health System," said Krishna Kumar, CEO of Akumin. "Our partnership with SMC and local partners, Radiation Oncology Associates and Cancer Care Specialists, will immediately provide additional leading-edge radiology oncology services to the communities of Reno and northern Nevada."

About Northern Nevada Health System

Northern Nevada Health System is a network of care that has elevated and improved access to healthcare for over 40 years. The System operates two acute care hospitals located in Sparks and Reno, 24/7 freestanding emergency departments, a Medical Group which offers family and internal medicine, urgent care, and specialty care, and an ambulatory surgical center, Quail Surgical. NNHS is committed to maintaining and improving the well-being of the community and is known for top-rated patient satisfaction, providing quality care and a safe environment for patients to heal. To learn more, visit nnhs.com .

About Akumin

Akumin owns and operates one of the leading networks of radiology and oncology clinics in the U.S., providing comprehensive radiology and oncology services and solutions to over 1,000 hospitals and health systems across 47 states. By combining informatics and clinical and operational expertise with the latest advances in technology, Akumin is able to effectively execute on its mission of delivering exceptional patient experiences and outcomes. Our radiology procedures include MRI, CT, PET/CT, Ultrasound, 3D mammography, X-ray, and other interventional procedures, and our oncology services include a full suite of radiation therapy services and related offerings for treating patients diagnosed with cancer. For more information, visit www.akumin.com.

Contact:

R. Jeffrey White

Media and Investor Relations

1-866-640-5222

[email protected]

Northern Nevada Health System Media Contact:

Jamii Uboldi, APR

[email protected]

Cell: 775-240-2820

SOURCE Akumin Inc.