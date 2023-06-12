Akumin appoints President and Chief Operating Officer

Akumin Inc.

12 Jun, 2023

PLANTATION, Fla., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Akumin Inc. ("Akumin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AKU) (TSX: AKU) today announced the appointment of Krishna Kumar as President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective as of June 16, 2023.

Krishna has valuable experience and exceptional insight into the radiology space, having served as Senior Vice President & Business Leader - Precision Diagnosis at Philips North America, where he built a top performing team and business, over the last four years. Prior to this role, he led global businesses in Pathology, Oncology and Neuro at Philips based in Amsterdam, Netherlands from 2015-2019 and prior thereto was the CEO of Philips India.

Before joining Philips, Krishna served in leadership roles across the US, Japan, China and India with Johnson & Johnson, where he was instrumental in building and scaling up many high growth businesses with innovative go-to-market strategies. 

"Krishna brings a powerful combination of strategic thinking, operational and organization development experience and strong relationships with health systems across North America that will be invaluable to Akumin and our stakeholders. I have had the pleasure of knowing Krishna for several years and am very excited to now be working with him as part of our senior management team as we continue to grow Akumin" said Riadh Zine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Akumin.

Krishna is a Master of Business Administration (MBA) graduate from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, holds a post-graduate degree in management from the Indian Institute of Management and an undergraduate degree from Bangalore University in India.

About Akumin

Akumin is a national partner of choice for U.S. hospitals, health systems and physician groups, with comprehensive solutions addressing outsourced radiology and oncology service-line needs. Akumin provides (1) fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services through a network of 180 owned and/or operated imaging locations; and (2) outpatient radiology and oncology services and solutions to approximately 1,100 hospitals and health systems across 48 states. By combining clinical and operational expertise with the latest advances in technology and information systems, Akumin facilitates more efficient and effective diagnosis and treatment for patients and their providers. Akumin's imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography (PET and PET/CT), ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), mammography, and other interventional procedures; cancer care services include a full suite of radiation therapy and related offerings. For more information, visit www.akumin.com and www.alliancehealthcareservices-us.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release constitutes forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, such statements or information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. 

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Akumin as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Akumin expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

