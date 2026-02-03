Akumin Inc. Announces Early Deadline Results and Continued Availability of Total Exchange Consideration Until Expiration Time

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, EXCEPT TO "QUALIFIED INSTITUTIONAL BUYERS" ("QIBs") IN RELIANCE ON RULE 144A ("RULE 144A") UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT"), OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IF SUCH AN ACTION IS PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

PLANTATION, Fla., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Issuer Services US regarding Akumin Inc.

Akumin Inc. ("Akumin") announced today that, as of the Early Deadline, being 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 2, 2026, holders of $436,222,000 million in aggregate principal amount of 2027 Notes (accounting for 100.00% of the outstanding 2027 Notes) and holders of $354,483,000 million in aggregate principal amount of 2028 Notes (accounting for 99.97% of the outstanding 2028 Notes) have validly tendered their Old Notes in the Exchange Offer. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the announcement made by Akumin on January 20, 2026.

Akumin further announced today that the requisite consents have been received to adopt the Proposed Amendments and Akumin will promptly enter into a Supplemental Indenture in respect of each series of the Old Notes (collectively, the "Supplemental Indentures"), relating to the Proposed Amendments. However, the Proposed Amendments will not become operative until, and unless, the Settlement Date occurs.

Akumin further announced today that Eligible Holders who validly tender their holdings of the Old Notes after the Early Deadline but prior to the Expiration Time shall receive the Total Exchange Consideration, being $1.00 principal amount of New Notes for each $1.00 principal amount of Old Notes validly tendered and accepted at or before the Expiration Time. Eligible Holders who validly tendered their Old Notes prior to the Early Tender Deadline shall also receive the Total Exchange Consideration. Eligible Holders whose Old Notes are accepted in the Exchange Offer will still receive, in cash, accrued and unpaid interest on such Old Notes from and including the last interest payment date on such Old Notes prior to the Settlement Date, to, but not including the Settlement Date.

The Exchange Offer is currently scheduled to expire at the Expiration Time, being 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 18, 2026, unless extended or terminated. Subject to all conditions to the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation having been either satisfied or waived by Akumin, payment of the Total Exchange Consideration will occur on the Settlement Date, which is expected to be within three business days of the Expiration Time or as soon as practicable thereafter. Akumin reserves the right to extend the Expiration Time and/or Settlement Date, in its discretion, subject to applicable securities law and the terms of the previously announced Support Agreement (as defined in the Offer to Exchange) entered into by Akumin and certain noteholders.

The Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation remain outstanding and settlement remains subject to certain further conditions set forth in the Offer to Exchange. Eligible Holders may not deliver consent in the Consent Solicitation without tendering the Old Notes of the applicable series participating in the Exchange Offer. Eligible Holders who validly tender their Old Notes pursuant to the Exchange Offer will be deemed to have delivered their related consents to the Proposed Amendments by such tender. If the Proposed Amendments become operative, holders who do not tender Old Notes at or prior to the Expiration Time, or at all, will be bound by the Proposed Amendments, meaning that their series of Old Notes will be governed by the relevant Old Notes Indenture as amended by the relevant Supplemental Indenture. There are no withdrawal or revocation rights in connection with the Exchange Offer or Consent Solicitation except in the case of an input error within DTC's Automated Tender Offer Program ("ATOP") platform or certain limited circumstances where additional withdrawal rights are required by law (as determined in each case by Akumin in its sole discretion) or the terms of the Support Agreement.

The complete terms and conditions of the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation are described in the Offer to Exchange. The Offer to Exchange and other documents relating to the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation may be obtained from the exchange and information agent (the "Exchange and Information Agent") subject to confirmation of eligibility through online procedures established by the Exchange and Information Agent, available at: https://deals.is.kroll.com/akumin. "Eligible Holders" are holders of the Old Notes who certify that they are (i) "qualified institutional buyers" ("QIBs") within the meaning of Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or (ii) outside the United States to holders of each series of Old Notes who are persons other than "U.S. persons" in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The New Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any other securities laws. Accordingly, the New Notes will be subject to restrictions on transferability and resale and may not be transferred or resold except as permitted under the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws, pursuant to registration or exemption therefrom. Investors should be aware that they may be required to bear the financial risks of this investment for an indefinite period of time.

Kroll Issuer Services (US) is acting as the Exchange and Information Agent in connection with the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation. Questions concerning the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation may be directed to the Exchange and Information Agent via the toll-free telephone number (833)-307-3732, the international telephone number (646)-825-3846 or the e-mail address [email protected]. Eligible Holders should also consult their broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation.

Sidley Austin LLP is acting as legal counsel to Akumin in connection with the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation. Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP is acting as counsel to certain Supporting Holders in connection with the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation.

About Akumin

Akumin is a leading U.S. provider of advanced imaging and radiation oncology services, committed to excellence in patient care and expanding access to life-saving diagnostics and treatments. Serving millions annually, Akumin operates one of the nation's largest networks of fixed-site radiology centers and mobile imaging and oncology solutions, including the innovative Akumin AXIS Expandable Patient Solutions™. Partnering with over 800 hospitals and physician groups, Akumin combines clinical expertise, operational excellence, and advanced technology to broaden access, enhance care standards, and meet community needs. Through innovation and collaboration, Akumin is pioneering the future of patient-centered care. For more information, visit www.akumin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release constitutes forward‐looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward‐looking information can be identified by the use of forward‐looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved." In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward‐looking information. Statements containing forward‐looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

Forward‐looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Akumin as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward‐looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward‐looking information include, but are not limited to, competitive and general economic conditions domestically and internationally; acts of terrorism, war, governmental action, natural disasters, pandemics and other force majeure events; cyberattacks; changes in the legal and regulatory environment; changes in customer demand and the other risks and contingencies detailed in the Offer to Exchange. Akumin therefore cautions readers against relying on such forward-looking statements.

All forward‐looking statements attributable to the Akumin or persons acting on Akumin's behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Akumin; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward‐looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Akumin expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward‐looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or purchase, or the solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase, or the solicitation of tenders or consents with respect to any security. No offer, solicitation, purchase or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation are being made solely pursuant to the Offer to Exchange and only to such persons and in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law.

