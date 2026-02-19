Akumin Inc. Announces Final Results of Exchange Offer

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, EXCEPT TO "QUALIFIED INSTITUTIONAL BUYERS" ("QIBs") IN RELIANCE ON RULE 144A ("RULE 144A") UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT"), OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IF SUCH AN ACTION IS PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

Akumin Inc. ("Akumin") announced today that, as of the Expiration Time, being 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 18, 2026, holders of $436,222,000 in aggregate principal amount of 2027 Notes (accounting for 100.00% of the outstanding 2027 Notes) and holders of $354,483,000 in aggregate principal amount of 2028 Notes (accounting for 99.97% of the outstanding 2028 Notes) have validly tendered their Old Notes in the Exchange Offer. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the announcements made by Akumin on January 20, 2026 and February 3, 2026.

For each $1.00 principal amount of Old Notes validly tendered and accepted at or before the Expiration Time, all tendering Eligible Holders are entitled to receive the Total Exchange Consideration, being $1.00 principal amount of New Notes, and will still receive, in cash, accrued and unpaid interest on such Old Notes from and including the last interest payment date on such Old Notes prior to the Settlement Date, to, but not including the Settlement Date. Payment of the Total Exchange Consideration will occur on the Settlement Date, which is expected to be February 23, 2026, or as soon as practicable thereafter. Akumin reserves the right to extend the Settlement Date, in its discretion, subject to applicable securities law and the terms of the previously announced Support Agreement (as defined in the Offer to Exchange) entered into by Akumin and certain noteholders.

As previously announced, the requisite consents were received to adopt the Proposed Amendments. Pursuant to Section 9.02 of each Old Notes Indenture, Akumin hereby notifies holders of the Old Notes that it has entered into a Supplemental Indenture in respect of each series of the Old Notes relating to the Proposed Amendments.

About Akumin

Akumin is a leading U.S. provider of advanced imaging and radiation oncology services, committed to excellence in patient care and expanding access to life-saving diagnostics and treatments. Serving millions annually, Akumin operates one of the nation's largest networks of fixed-site radiology centers and mobile imaging and oncology solutions, including the innovative Akumin AXIS Expandable Patient Solutions™. Partnering with over 800 hospitals and physician groups, Akumin combines clinical expertise, operational excellence, and advanced technology to broaden access, enhance care standards, and meet community needs. Through innovation and collaboration, Akumin is pioneering the future of patient-centered care. For more information, visit www.akumin.com.

