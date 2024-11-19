Akuvox Global Partner Summit 2024 Concludes with Theme of Pine & Bamboo, Celebrating Sustained Growth and Collaboration

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akuvox has successfully concluded its Global Partner Summit 2024, held at its headquarters in Xiamen from October 30-31. This year's summit brought together over 100 global partners for two days of collaboration and insight-sharing, anchored by the symbolic theme, "Pine & Bamboo."

Throughout the summit, "Pine & Bamboo" emerged as a guiding symbol for Akuvox's vision of strength, resilience, and enduring partnerships. As highlighted by Akuvox's CEO, Michael Yuan, pine and bamboo are celebrated for their resilience and refined character—qualities that reflect Akuvox and the people behind it.

The event featured an impressive showcase of Akuvox's latest technologies, future roadmaps, and case studies. Partners experienced keynote speeches, live tech demonstrations, exclusive showroom visits, and valuable networking opportunities. These interactions allowed partners to witness firsthand Akuvox's rapid market growth and its commitment to innovation, leaving them confident in Akuvox's sustained global reach.

Akuvox's dedication to fostering robust partnerships was evident throughout. Partners not only connected with the Akuvox team but also forged new ties with other global partners, strengthening the distribution network worldwide. By sharing market insights and strategies, Akuvox deepened its understanding of how partners operate in diverse regions, enabling more effective, tailored support.

Reflecting on the summit's theme, Michael Yuan remarked, "Pine and bamboo are more than just plants; they are symbols of enduring strength and unity. They thrive in challenging conditions, grow together, and form a formidable forest—just as our network of partners grows stronger, more resilient, and sustainable with time."

This spirit of Pine & Bamboo signifies Akuvox's vision for a sustainable, ever-growing future in the smart technology industry, driven by steadfast partnerships and a shared commitment to innovation. Here's to a lasting future of growth, unity, and success.

About Akuvox

Akuvox is a global leading provider of smart intercom and smart home products and solutions. It is committed to unleashing the power of technologies to improve people's lives with better communication, greater security, and more convenience. Encompassing artificial intelligence, SIP, Android, cloud, security, and other advanced technologies, Akuvox continuously drives breakthrough changes in the industry and creatively delivers an unrivaled portfolio of smart intercom and smart home products and solutions. It has been deployed and used daily in more than 110 countries and regions, meeting customer needs in various vertical markets that range from residential to commercial, from healthcare to public safety.

About akubela

akubela is a smart home brand of the Akuvox Company, a global leading provider of smart intercom and smart home products and solutions. The company is committed to unleashing the power of technologies to improve people's lives with better communication, greater security, and more convenience. akubela, as an innovative smart home brand, is committed to create smarter and sweeter homes for every family via whole-home intelligence.

