Akuvox S567G: The GMS-Certified Smart Intercom Revolutionizes Connected Living

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akuvox redefines smart living with the launch of its GMS-certified indoor intercom monitor, the S567G—unlocking seamless integration with Google services and transforming how users interact with their homes. Thanks to the certification, users can now download apps directly from the Google Play Store installed on S567G. They also benefit from enhanced system security against malware and unauthorized access.

Akuvox Smart Indoor Monitor Serves Multiple Purposes

The S567G's GMS certification ensures flawless operation with Google apps like Chrome, Gmail, YouTube, and the Play Store. Edward Shi, Product Manager of the S567G, notes, "The positive feedback we've received from clients confirms that this device can serve multiple purposes. With the ability of running various apps and its impressive 10" touch screen, it sets a new benchmark for smart living."

Typical Uses of the GMS-Certified S567G:

Intercom Indoor Monitor: Answers intercom calls and unlocks doors for visitors.

Smart Home Control: Manages and controls smart home devices.

Music Player: Streams and plays music with high-quality audio.

Kitchen Companion: Assists with recipes, timers, and other kitchen tasks.

Small TV: Functions as a compact television for entertainment.

Standing out as a versatile tablet on the wall, the S567G also strikes an optimal balance between audio volume and sound quality. Equipped with front-facing audio output, four ultra-thin HD speakers, and a hidden speaker design, it delivers immersive audio while seamlessly blending into home decor. Paired with a 1280 x 800 IPS LCD screen, it offers an exceptional audio-visual experience.

The GMS certification highlights Akuvox's pioneering role in innovating Android-based systems in the smart intercom industry. By meeting Google's stringent standards for security and compatibility, the S567G provides a flexible and sophisticated solution, broadening the scope of what users can accomplish with intercom systems.

About Akuvox

Akuvox is a global leading provider of smart intercom and smart home products and solutions. It is committed to unleashing the power of technology to improve people's lives with better communication, greater security, and more convenience. Encompassing artificial intelligence, SIP, Android, cloud, security, and other advanced technologies, Akuvox continuously drives breakthrough changes in the industry and creatively delivers an unrivaled portfolio of smart intercom and smart home products and solutions. It has been deployed and used daily in more than 110 countries and regions, meeting customer needs in various vertical markets.

