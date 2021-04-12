AKVIS ArtSuite 19.0: Create Contemporary Artworks with New Glitch Art Effect

PERM, Russia, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AKVIS announces the major update of AKVIS ArtSuite, a collection of versatile photo effects and frames. Version 19.0 presents the brand new Glitch Art effect, redesigned user interface, the Favorites group for presets, and other improvements.

AKVIS ArtSuite is a collection of visual effects and frames for pictures. The program makes it easy to decorate an album, create a personalized greeting card, prepare engaging images for social media, etc. The program provides a variety of ways of photo manipulations, creating tremendous catching images.

AKVIS ArtSuite 19: Glitch Art Effect Glitch Art Effect

ArtSuite 19.0 presents the new Glitch Art effect that creates unique style pictures by adding digital artifacts such as noise and distortions, as well as the play of color. This technique is one of the most popular trends in photography and videography. It helps to obtain a visual effect of great impact.

Contemporary life puts forward its requirements for art, using modern techniques and involving creators and viewers in experiments. Art now is more than painting and we are looking for new methods of expressing creative ideas and new forms of art. The new effect turns photos into something different yet creative. It includes a set of ready-to-apply presets allowing users to try a variety of interpretations of the modern glitch effect.

Also, the update offers a new look of the program. The user interface has been redesigned according to modern trends. The interface elements are positioned more conveniently and functionally. The Presets field has been moved higher in the panel for easier access and is located now just below the effects list. The Favorites category has been added to the Presets. The new version extends the list of supported RAW formats and includes bug fixes and stability improvements.

Download AKVIS ArtSuite 19.0 and try all features of the software during the 10-day trial period.

AKVIS ArtSuite is available as a standalone application and as a plugin filter for compatible image editors: AliveColors by AKVIS, Adobe Photoshop, Corel PaintShop Pro, Affinity Photo, and other popular image processing programs. The software runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 - 32/64-bit; Mac OS X 10.10-10.11 and macOS 10.12-11.0 - 64-bit.

The product comes in Home, Home Deluxe, and Business versions, with differing levels of functionality. AKVIS ArtSuite Home sells for $ 39.00. The update is free for users who bought the software in the last 12 months. Users, whose licenses are older and are not valid for the new version, can get ArtSuite 19.0 for only $14.95. For more details about the software, please visit akvis.com.

AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in the development of photo & video processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a wide selection of successful products for Windows and Mac. The company always keeps up with the times and updates its products with cutting-edge technologies.

