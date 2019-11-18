AKVIS ArtWork 12.0 Photo to Painting Effects: Faster Than Ever!

PERM, Russia, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AKVIS announces the major update of AKVIS ArtWork, photo to painting software with a wide variety of artistic effects. Version 12.0 brings the accelerated effects, new tools, improved Batch Processing and Text features; provides compatibility with macOS Catalina and recently updated image editors; offers support for more RAW files, bug fixes, and better program stability.

AKVIS ArtWork makes it easy to perform digital art. The software perfectly imitates the most popular painting and drawing techniques: Oil Painting, Watercolor, Gouache, Comics, Pen & Ink, Linocut, Pastel, and Pointillism. The program turns a photo into a mind-blowing piece of art. Recreate the magic of the painting with AKVIS ArtWork!

Version 12.0 presents increased image processing speed for the Oil, Gouache, Comics, and Pastel effects. You can now create your masterpieces easier and faster than ever.

The Pen & Ink style offers new post-processing tools for adding the finishing touches to your paintings. Besides, the recent version includes the enhanced Batch Processing option with the new file renaming feature, and the possibility to freely position the Text/Watermark in images. The new features foster greater creativity and inspiration.

Also, the update provides full compatibility with macOS Catalina (10.15) and with Adobe Photoshop 2020, Photoshop Elements 2020, Corel PaintShop Pro 2020 and Painter 2020; support for more RAW files, as well as some bug fixes, and stability improvements.

Download AKVIS ArtWork 12.0! The 10-day free trial is fully functional and offers every feature of the software for you to try.

The software runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 - 32/64-bit; Mac OS X 10.10-10.11 and macOS 10.12-10.15 - 64-bit. The product is available as a standalone application and as a plugin filter for AliveColors, Adobe Photoshop, Corel Photo-Paint, and other image editors.

AKVIS ArtWork Home sells for $72.00. Deluxe and Business versions with more effects and tools are also available for sophisticated users and commercial clients. Consult the official website akvis.com for more details about license types and prices of the software.

The update is free for users who bought the product in the last 12 months. Users whose licenses are older and are not valid for the new version, can get ArtWork 12.0 for only $14.95.

AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in the development of photo & video processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a wide selection of successful products for Windows and Mac. The company always keeps up with the times and updates its products with cutting-edge technologies.

