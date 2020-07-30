AKVIS Charcoal 5.0: Cutting Edge Charcoal and Chalk Effects for Your Photos

PERM, Russia, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AKVIS Charcoal is an artistic tool that turns photos into charcoal and chalk drawings. The program allows users to make drawings with one or both materials, and creatively combine them. Because of their chalky finish, these materials offer endless possibilities for expressive techniques. Playing with colors and options, you can achieve outstanding artistic effects and imitate sanguine, sepia, sauce drawings, and other painting techniques.

Version 5.0 presents more natural hatching and generates accurate, detailed, and soft lines. The new algorithm gently blurs areas by blending and smudging the strokes, creating a smooth and velvety texture of the background and varying shades, giving the image depth and authenticity. The quick preview became more precise and is now closer to the result, which helps to adjust the settings faster.

Additionally, the updated version offers interface and performance improvements, support for more RAW files, and better program's stability. Turn your pictures into hand-drawn masterpieces with a mouse click!

Download AKVIS Charcoal 5.0 and try all features of the software during the 10-day trial period.

The software runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 - 32/64-bit; Mac OS X 10.10-10.11 and macOS 10.12-10.15 - 64-bit.

AKVIS Charcoal is available as a standalone application and as a plugin filter for compatible image editors: AliveColors by AKVIS, Adobe Photoshop, Corel PaintShop Pro, and other popular image processing programs.

AKVIS Charcoal, Home license, sells for $ 49.00. The software is also available in Home Deluxe and Business licenses with advanced functionality and extended rights.

The update is free for users who bought the software in the last 12 months. Users, whose licenses are older and are not valid for the new version, can get Charcoal v.5.0 for only $14.95.

For more details about AKVIS Charcoal, please visit akvis.com.

AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in the development of photo & video processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a wide selection of successful products for Windows and Mac. The company always keeps up with the times and updates its products with cutting-edge technologies.

