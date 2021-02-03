AKVIS Launches Wedding Pack III: New Frames for Your Wedding Photos

PERM, Russia, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Wedding Pack III includes 100 picture frames of superior quality, 50 horizontal and 50 vertical stylish and sophisticated templates for decorating wedding photos.

Wedding Photo Frames Wedding Photo Frames

The new frame collection is perfect for decorating engagement or wedding photos, creating Valentine's Day cards, wedding or wedding anniversary invitations. It is a great sequel of the first and second packs of the AKVIS wedding frames available at akvis.com. All ready-to-apply templates are designed by professional illustrators exclusively for users of the AKVIS programs. These frames turn wedding photos into fabulous, professional-level images.

Wedding Pack III represents a harmonious combination of minimalism and elegance, a blend of restrained, timeless style and graceful decor. The templates are decorated with hearts and rings as eternal symbols of endless love, with flowers of unearthly beauty, adorable bride and groom figures, the finest ornaments and lace, festive decor elements, etc.

Now, AKVIS offers 68 themed frame packs sorted by categories: Hobbies & Interests, Styles & Trends, Holidays & Events, Seasons, Countries, and Family. The new product enters the Holidays & Events group. Users can apply the AKVIS frame packs separately or the full assortment to create the most complete and versatile collection of precious memories.

The frame packs can be used with the AKVIS Frames program (the app is available free of charge) and with AKVIS ArtSuite (standalone version) on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10; Mac OS X 10.10-10.11, macOS 10.12-11.0.

Wedding Pack III sells for $17.00. Three wedding-theme frame packs by AKVIS are available at a discounted price of $39.20. Also, AKVIS offers the All Picture Frames bundle: 68 packs for $380.00, an average $ 5.59 per pack.

For more information about the new product, visit akvis.com.

AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in the development of image and video processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a number of successful products for Windows and Mac.

Contact: Kat Kharina, AKVIS LLC, 834-221-21661, [email protected]

SOURCE AKVIS Lab

