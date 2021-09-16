PERM, Russia, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AKVIS announces the update of Magnifier AI, image resizing software for Windows and Mac. Version 11.0 includes color processing improvements, a redesigned user interface, support for more RAW files, and better program stability.

AKVIS Magnifier AI is powerful AI-driven image resizing software. The trained neural network chooses the best way to create images with perfect quality. The software easily upscales pictures to super-resolution up to 800% and produces wall-sized images.

AKVIS Magnifier AI 11.0: Lossless Image Enlargement AKVIS Magnifier AI 11.0 Screenshot

Version 11.0 improves AI algorithms and offers the automatic fine-tuning of the output colors. Now the result looks more natural and closer to the original image. The user interface has been redesigned accordingly to modern trends. Also, the update provides the CUDA-powered module as a separate download, file saving options for Batch Processing, an extended list of the supported RAW files, bug fixes and stability improvements.

Download AKVIS Magnifier AI 11.0 from akvis.com. The 10-day free trial is fully functional and allows to evaluate all features without activation.

The software runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit) and on macOS 10.12-11.0 (64-bit); and can be used as a standalone application and a plugin filter for Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Photoshop Elements.

For those who do not want to or cannot use the AI, it is possible to switch to the traditional image enlargement algorithm used in previous versions, offering a variety of settings and recognized by users as high-performing and efficient.

The product comes in Home, Home Deluxe, and Business versions (lifetime licenses), with differing levels of functionality. The Home license sells for $ 89.00. The update is free for users who bought the software in the last 12 months. Users, whose licenses are older and are not valid for the new version, can get Magnifier AI 11.0 for only $14.95. For more details about the software, please visit akvis.com.

AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in the development of photo & video processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a wide selection of successful products for Windows and Mac. The company always keeps up with the times and updates its products with cutting-edge technologies.

