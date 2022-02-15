AKVIS OilPaint 10.0: Improved Oil Painting Effect! Digital Art from Photos

PERM, Russia, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AKVIS announces a major update of AKVIS OilPaint. Version 10.0 includes a new algorithm for transforming images into oil paintings. The update also offers a huge UI overhaul and redesign, a new Presets gallery, and other important improvements.

AKVIS OilPaint creates a piece of art out of any photo! The software converts images into oil paintings, authentically imitating the work of an artist's brush. The program is widely used by design and animation studios, media and video games creators, professional artists and illustrators.

AKVIS OilPaint 10.0 AKVIS OilPaint Screenshot

The program helps to turn an ordinary photo into a work of art, to make artistic illustrations, to process images of characters and backgrounds, to create visual effects for matte-painting in the game industry, cinema, advertising graphics, and more. The new version makes it easier, more efficient, and more fun to render photos into digital paintings.

Version 10.0 implements a completely new photo-to-painting algorithm. The new processing method even more closely simulates real oil painting techniques. The generated brush strokes are soft and natural and look like made by an artist's hand. The oil strokes are distributed natively and creatively, giving the image an art-like appearance. Also, the new processing algorithm is faster than ever.

The OilPaint interface has been redesigned to provide a modern experience. All UI elements have been modified, as well as the program icon. Now the software offers three workspace modes: Express, Advanced, and Presets.

The new Presets interface mode displays the oil effect presets in the most convenient and effective way: as thumbnails with the real-time preview, with the ability to quickly switch to the effect settings. It's now easier to manage the presets in the program and choose the effect. With the software, users can try different oil painting techniques with a click.

The update also offers file saving options for Batch Processing, support for new RAW formats, compatibility with the latest versions of Adobe and Corel photo editors, verified support for Windows 11 and macOS Monterey 12, and other improvements.

AKVIS offers to download the software from akvis.com and evaluate all features during the 10-day trial period without activation.

AKVIS OilPaint can be used as a standalone application and as a plugin in AliveColors by AKVIS, Adobe Photoshop, Corel PaintShop Pro, Affinity Photo, and other compatible graphics editors. The software runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10, 11 - 32/64-bit; Mac OS X 10.10-10.11, macOS 10.12-12.0 - 64-bit.

The product comes in Home, Home Deluxe, and Business versions (lifetime licenses), with differing levels of functionality. The Home license sells for $ 49.00. The update is free for users who bought the software in the last 12 months. Users, whose licenses are older and are not valid for the new version, can get AKVIS OilPaint 10.0 for only $14.95. For more details about the software, please visit akvis.com.

AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in the development of photo & video processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a wide selection of successful products for Windows and Mac. The company always keeps up with the times and updates its products with cutting-edge technologies.

