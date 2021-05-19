AKVIS Refocus AI 11.0: Enhance Blurry Photos with Motion Deblur AI

PERM, Russia, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AKVIS is proud to present AKVIS Refocus AI 11.0, the AI-powered focus adjustment software. Version 11.0 provides the new Motion Deblur AI mode, redesigned user interface, support for more RAW files, and increased stability.

AKVIS Refocus AI enhances the clarity and sharpness of out-of-focus and blurry photos and also applies spectacular bokeh and lens blur effects. The program works in five modes: Refocus AI, Tilt-Shift, Iris Blur, Motion Blur, and Radial Blur.

Now the software uses innovative technologies of artificial intelligence and machine learning! The program miraculously improves the most blurry and fuzzy photos recovering lost details and repairing motion blur. Now it's possible to easily save poorly shot photos and turn them into good ones.

AKVIS Refocus AI 11.0 offers two focus improvement options in Refocus AI mode: Motion Deblur AI and Image Sharpening. They can be applied separately or together.

The new Motion Deblur AI mode, based on cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, copes perfectly with motion blur and camera shake problems. Users are given control over the AI parameters. The focus adjustment algorithm of the previous versions is now available as Image Sharpening mode and allows users to improve the result obtained by AI.

The user interface has been redesigned according to modern trends. The interface elements are positioned much more conveniently and functionally which contributes to greater productivity. Also, the update provides support for more RAW files, some bug fixes and stability improvements.

Download AKVIS Refocus AI 11.0! For a free trial, AKVIS offers 10 days of fully functional use.

The software runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit); Mac OS X 10.10-10.11 and macOS 10.12-11.0 (64-bit). The product is available as a standalone application and as a plugin for photo editors: AliveColors, Adobe Photoshop, Corel PaintShop Pro, Affinity Photo, and others.

AKVIS Refocus AI comes in Home, Home Deluxe, and Business versions (lifetime licenses), with differing levels of functionality. The Home license sells for $ 39.00. The update is free for users who bought the software in the last 12 months. Users, whose licenses are older and are not valid for the new version, can get Refocus AI 11.0 for only $14.95. For more details about the software, please visit akvis.com.

AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in the development of photo & video processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a wide selection of successful products for Windows and Mac. The company always keeps up with the times and updates its products with cutting-edge technologies.

About the Program: akvis.com/en/refocus/index.php

Contact: Kat Kharina, AKVIS LLC, [email protected], 83422121661

