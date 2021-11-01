AKVIS Refocus AI 11.5: Bring Blurry Photos into Focus with AI Technologies!

PERM, Russia, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AKVIS Refocus AI enhances the clarity and sharpness of out-of-focus and blurry photos, fixes camera shake problems, and adds artistic bokeh and lens blur effects to pictures.

AKVIS Refocus AI 11.5 Motion Deblur AI Mode

The program works in five modes: Refocus AI (that includes Motion Deblur AI and Image Sharpening), Tilt-Shift, Iris Blur, Motion Blur, and Radial Blur. It allows users to enhance photographs and add aesthetic value to images. The software is easy to use, even for novices. To get started quickly, the program offers numerous presets. Save blurry photos and turn them into sharp and clear ones!

In the press and media, the program is featured as "a reliable photo editor that can help you repair the unpleasant out-of-focus effect" (Softpedia). The software "enables automatic sharpening of out-of-focus images that possibly can avoid the cost, frustration, and inconvenience of reshooting an image" (The Kleper Report on Digital Publishing). Wondershare writes about the program: "Its powerful sensors can adjust different types of sharpness and bring your photos into focus. It can improve the sharpness of an image, so making a blurry picture clear is a piece of cake."

Version 11.5 includes the improved image processing of nonstandard color profiles (non sRGB) in the Motion Deblur AI mode. Also, the update provides file saving options for Batch Processing, fresh enhancements in UI design, new program icon, the CUDA-powered AI module as a separate download, and other changes.

AKVIS offers to download AKVIS Refocus AI 11.5 from akvis.com and evaluate all features during the 10-day trial period without activation.

The product can be used as a standalone application and as a plugin in AliveColors by AKVIS, Adobe Photoshop, Corel PaintShop Pro, Affinity Photo, and other compatible photo editors. The software runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit) and macOS 10.12-11 (64-bit).

The program supports a multi-language interface. It is available in English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Russian, and Japanese.

AKVIS Refocus AI comes in Home, Home Deluxe, and Business versions (lifetime licenses), with differing levels of functionality. The Home license sells for $ 39.00. The update is free for users who bought the software in the last 12 months. Users, whose licenses are older and are not valid for the new version, can get Refocus AI 11.5 for only $14.95.

For more details about the software, please visit akvis.com.

AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in the development of image and video processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a number of successful products for Windows and Mac. The company always keeps up with the times and updates its products with cutting-edge technologies.

