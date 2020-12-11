AKVIS Retoucher 11.0: Repairing Old and Damaged Photos

PERM, Russia, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AKVIS announces the major update of AKVIS Retoucher, powerful photo restoration software. Version 11.0 offers the color option in the Vignette effect, new tools parameters, as well as some improvements in usability, compatibility, and stability.

AKVIS Retoucher 11.0 Image Restoration Software

AKVIS Retoucher offers ample opportunities for photo restoration and retouching. The software effectively heals damaged parts of photos removing scratches, stains, and other defects. It restores your old family photos and enhances modern digital pictures. It is also possible to remove small irrelevant details (wires, refuse bins, etc.) as well as larger objects with the program.

Additionally, the program includes some color correction settings and the Vignette effect that gives photos a vintage look. On the whole, it is an effective program, a good assistant for a professional retoucher, and a conscientious, easy to use tool for improving home archives.

Version 11.0 offers the improved Vignette effect. Now, besides the classic darkening or lightening effect, the program allows applying a color vignette to an image. The recent version offers new options for the post-processing tools for better adjustment of the brush shape. Also, the update extends the list of supported RAW formats and offers some usability, compatibility, and stability improvements.

Download AKVIS Retoucher 11.0 and try all features of the software during the 10-day trial period.

AKVIS Retoucher can be used as a standalone application and as a plugin filter for AliveColors by AKVIS, Adobe Photoshop, Corel PaintShop Pro, Affinity Photo, and other popular image processing programs. The software runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 - 32/64-bit; Mac OS X 10.10-10.11 and macOS 10.12-11.0 - 64-bit.

AKVIS Retoucher, Home license, sells for $87.00. The software is also available in Home Deluxe and Business licenses with advanced functionality and extended rights.

The update is free for users who bought the software in the last 12 months. Users, whose licenses are older and are not valid for the new version, can get Retoucher 11.0 for only $14.95. For more details about the software, please visit akvis.com.

AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in the development of photo & video processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a wide selection of successful products for Windows and Mac. The company always keeps up with the times and updates its products with cutting-edge technologies.

