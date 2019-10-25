AKVIS Sketch Video 5.0 for Adobe & EDIUS: Now Compatible with macOS Catalina!

PERM, Russia, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AKVIS announces the update of AKVIS Sketch Video, powerful video-to-cartoon software. Version 5.0 provides full compatibility with macOS Catalina (10.15) and Adobe Premiere Elements 2020 as well as improves compatibility with EDIUS Pro and fixes some stability and interface issues.

AKVIS Sketch Video is a one-of-a-kind plugin for converting videos into animated pencil sketches, both b&w and color. The plugin offers three conversion styles: Classic, Artistic, and Esquisse. Each mode uses a unique processing algorithm producing totally different results. The plugin includes a wide range of presets for 4K, HD, and SD video formats, from natural to extraordinary.

Version 5.0 provides full compatibility with Adobe Premiere Elements 2020 and improves compatibility with EDIUS Pro. New presets for EDIUS have been added.

The plugin is now fully compatible with macOS 10.15 (Catalina). It runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit); Mac OS X 10.10-10.11 and macOS 10.12-10.15 (64-bit).

Also, some stability and interface issues have been fixed.

Download AKVIS Sketch Video 5.0! The trial version is free and runs for 30 days (marked with a watermark).

There's a plugin version only, compatible with After Effects, Premiere Pro, Premiere Elements, and EDIUS Pro.

Sketch Video Home (Classic style only) sells for $69; Sketch Video Pro (all styles available) costs $99. One license key allows activating the software on two computers.

The update is free for users who bought Sketch Video within the last 12 months. Users, whose licenses are older and are not valid for the new version, can get Sketch Video 5.0 for only $14.95.

AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in development of image and video processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a number of successful products.

