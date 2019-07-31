AKVIS Sketch XXI: Major Update! New Artistic Algorithm

PERM, Russia, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AKVIS announces the major update of AKVIS Sketch, photo to drawing software. Version 21.0 offers the modernized Artistic Mode, improved Blur effects in the Background tab, support for more RAW files, better program's stability, some bug fixes, etc.

AKVIS Sketch 21.0 AKVIS Sketch 21.0

AKVIS Sketch is best-in-class software to convert digital images into unbelievably realistic pencil sketches, both B&W and color. There are two photo-to-sketch styles: Classic and Artistic. Each mode is equipped with dozens of built-in presets created by professional artists. The software meets different needs and different skill levels: users can choose between the Express and Advanced work modes. The program also provides versatile decoration options: adding a canvas texture, a text, a watermark, a picture frame, etc.

In Version 21.0, the Artistic Mode has been significantly reworked. The new algorithm provides improved processing of gradients and creates a more natural feathering effect. The hatching strokes are now generated in a more realistic way, giving an image a completely hand-drawn look. Also, it is now possible to adjust the brightness of original colors when creating color drawings. The pencil drawing effect has never been more realistic and impressive!

Also, the updated version offers the improved Blur effect in the Background tab, support for more RAW files, interface improvements, some bug fixes and stability improvements.

Download AKVIS Sketch XXI from akvis.com. For a free trial, AKVIS offers 10 days of fully functional use.

The software runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 – 32-bit, 64-bit; Mac OS X 10.11 and macOS 10.12-10.14 – 64-bit. The product is available as a standalone application and as a plugin filter for AliveColors, Adobe Photoshop, Corel Photo-Paint, and other image editors.

AKVIS Sketch Home sells for $72.00. Deluxe and Business versions are also available for sophisticated users and commercial clients. Consult the official website akvis.com for more details about license types and prices of the product.

The update is free for users who bought Sketch in the last 12 months. Users whose licenses are older and are not valid for the new version, can get Sketch 21.0 for only $14.95.

AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in the development of video & image processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a number of successful products: standalone applications and Photoshop plugins for Windows and Mac.

Contact:

Kat Kharina

+73422121661

219055@email4pr.com

SOURCE AKVIS

Related Links

http://akvis.com

