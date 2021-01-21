AKVIS Updates 25 Image Editing Programs

PERM, Russia, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AKVIS offers an impressive range of the image processing software products. The field of application of the programs is varied. AKVIS provides users with photo retouching and enhancement tools, special effects, art filters, etc.

AKVIS Alchemy Update of 25 Programs

The new versions provide many improvements. The artistic programs like AirBrush 7.5, ArtWork 12.5, Draw 8.5, Charcoal 5.5, OilPaint 9.5, Pastel 5.5, Points 5.5, Sketch 24.0, and Watercolor 5.5, offer new Decoration options. Now users can easily and harmoniously combine the Passe-Partout effect with the Classic Frame and decorate their works of art in the most winning way.

All these programs, as well as HDRFactory 7.5 and MakeUp 7.7, include the color option for the Vignette effect that allows users to apply a smooth color frame and add a vintage look to images.

Sketch 24.0 also presents the enhanced photo-to-sketch processing in the Maestro style. Charcoal 5.5 contains new powerful and versatile presets which make it easier to apply the charcoal and chalk effect. ArtSuite 18.5 includes new templates for the Hand Painted Frame.

All products, including above-mentioned and Chameleon 11.1, Coloriage 12.6, Decorator 8.1, Enhancer 17.1, Explosion 1.6, LightShop 7.2, Magnifier AI 10.1, NatureArt 11.2, Neon 5.1, Noise Buster 11.1, Refocus 10.1, Retoucher 11.1, and SmartMask 11.1, offer some usability improvements, support for more RAW files, and other changes. The detailed list of changes is presented on each program's page.

The recent versions are available for download at akvis.com.

The AKVIS programs run on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 and on Mac OS X 10.10-10.11, macOS 10.12-11.0. The products can be used as standalone applications and as plugin filters for AliveColors by AKVIS, Adobe Photoshop, Corel PaintShop Pro, Affinity Photo, and other popular image processing programs.

Customers who bought or upgraded their licenses during the last 12 months can update to the new versions for free. Users whose licenses are older and are not valid for the latest versions can update each program for $14.95 or all the products for $39.95.

These 25 AKVIS programs can be purchased as separate products or all together in the AKVIS Alchemy Bundle with a discount of 60%. The products come in Home, Home Deluxe, and Business versions, with differing levels of functionality.

AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in the development of photo & video processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a wide selection of successful products for Windows and Mac. The company always keeps up with the times and updates its products with cutting-edge technologies.

Contact:

Kat Kharina

83422121661

[email protected]

SOURCE AKVIS Lab