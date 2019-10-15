AKVIS Updates 8 Artistic Programs

PERM, Russia, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AKVIS announces the update of 8 artistic programs: AirBrush, Charcoal, Draw, OilPaint, Pastel, Points, Sketch, and Watercolor. The new versions provide full compatibility with macOS Catalina 10.15 and recently updated image editors, enhanced Batch Processing option, improved Text/Watermark features in the Decoration tab, support for more RAW files, fixed bugs, better program stability, etc.

AKVIS Watercolor 5.0 AKVIS Sketch 22

AKVIS offers a wide range of artistic software products for any skill level. All of them use unique photo-to-artwork algorithms allowing both professional and amateur users to create a digital masterpiece out of any photo.

The programs imitate the most famous and popular painting techniques:



AKVIS AirBrush turns photos into smooth airbrush paintings.

AKVIS Charcoal converts photos into incredibly realistic charcoal drawings.

AKVIS Draw transforms digital photos into simple line sketches that look like they are drawn by hand.

AKVIS OilPaint creates highly realistic oil paintings.

AKVIS Pastel turns photos into soft pastel paintings filled with intensely luminous colors and velvety texture.

AKVIS Points generates impressive pointillism paintings in the style of Georges Seurat and Paul Signac.

AKVIS Sketch creates b&w and color pencil drawings.

AKVIS Watercolor makes the photos look like watercolor paintings.

The new versions bring a number of improvements: full compatibility with the new macOS Catalina (10.15); support for Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020, Corel PaintShop Pro 2020 and Painter 2020; the enhanced Batch Processing option with the new file renaming feature; the possibility to freely position the Text/Watermark in the Decoration tab; support for more RAW files; fixed bugs, better stability, etc.

Free trial versions are available for download at akvis.com.

The programs run on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 - 32-bit, 64-bit; Mac OS X 10.10-10.11 and macOS 10.12-10.15 - 64-bit. All of them are available as standalone applications and as plugin filters for AliveColors, Adobe Photoshop, Corel Photo-Paint, and other image editors.

Customers who bought or upgraded their licenses during the last 12 months can update to the new versions for free. Users whose licenses are older and are not valid for the latest versions can update each program for $14.95 or update all of the products at once for only $39.95.

AKVIS artistic programs can be purchased as separate products at prices starting from $49 as well as in the AKVIS Artistic Bundle with 50% discount.

AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in development of video & image processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a number of successful products: standalone applications and Photoshop plugins for Windows and Mac.

Contact:

Kat Kharina

83422121661

226294@email4pr.com

SOURCE AKVIS Lab

Related Links

http://akvis.com

