PERM, Russia, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AKVIS announces the update of 4 photo correction programs: Enhancer, HDRFactory, Noise Buster, and Refocus. The new versions provide full compatibility with macOS Catalina 10.15 and recently updated image editors, enhanced Batch Processing option, support for more RAW files, fixed bugs, better program stability, and other improvements.

AKVIS offers a number of intelligent software products that efficiently enhance the quality of digital photos. The programs are easy-to-use and provide professional-looking results even when using for the first time.

AKVIS Updates Photo Correction Programs: Enhancer 17.0, HDRFactory 7.0, Noise Buster 11.0, Refocus 9.0 AKVIS Updates Photo Correction Programs: Enhancer 17.0, HDRFactory 7.0, Noise Buster 11.0, Refocus 9.0

AKVIS Enhancer fixes photos by revealing hidden details, increasing the contrast and brightness, and adjusting tones.

AKVIS HDRFactory is versatile software for creating High Dynamic Range images and making photo correction.

AKVIS Noise Buster is a straightforward and user-friendly noise reduction program.

AKVIS Refocus allows recovering the sharpness of blurred images and applying bokeh and lens blur effects to photos.

The new versions bring a variety of improvements: full compatibility with the new macOS Catalina (10.15); support for Adobe Photoshop 2020, Photoshop Elements 2020, Corel PaintShop Pro 2020 and Painter 2020; the enhanced Batch Processing option with the new file renaming feature (+ added Batch Processing option in HDRFactory); Notification Panel in HDRFactory and Noise Buster; support for more RAW files; fixed bugs, better stability, etc.

Free trial versions are available for download at akvis.com.

The programs run on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 - 32-bit, 64-bit; Mac OS X 10.10-10.11 and macOS 10.12-10.15 - 64-bit. All of them are available as standalone applications and as plugin filters for AliveColors, Adobe Photoshop, Corel Photo-Paint, and other image editors.

Customers who bought or upgraded their licenses during the last 12 months can update to the new versions for free. Users whose licenses are older and are not valid for the latest versions can update each program for $14.95 or update all of the products at once for only $39.95.

AKVIS photo correction programs can be purchased as separate products at prices starting from $39 as well as in the AKVIS Photo Correction Bundle with 40% discount.

AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in development of video & image processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a number of successful products: standalone applications and Photoshop plugins for Windows and Mac.

Contact:

Kat Kharina

83422121661

228752@email4pr.com

SOURCE AKVIS Lab

Related Links

https://akvis.com/en/index.php

