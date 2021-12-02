AKVIS Visual Effects for Videos: AirBrush Video 1.6, Neon Video 1.2, Sketch Video 5.6

PERM, Ukraine, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AKVIS announces the update of three video editing plugins: AirBrush Video 1.6, Neon Video 1.2, Sketch Video 5.6. The new versions support the OpenFX standard. Each software can be purchased individually or in the AKVIS Video Bundle.

AKVIS offers a product line of inimitable special effects for video editing. The plugins transform movies into true masterpieces, creating engaging clips that will be highly rated by viewers.

AKVIS AirBrush Video applies spray painting effects to videos reproducing airbrush drawing technique.

AKVIS Neon Video adds glowing lines effects, transforming videos into shining animations that look like drawn with luminous paint.

AKVIS Sketch Video converts videos into animated cartoons, simulating pencil drawing techniques. The software includes three filters: Sketch Video Classic, Sketch Video Artistic, and Sketch Video Esquisse, representing three video-to-cartoon rendering styles.

Each AKVIS plugin includes a collection of built-in presets and a set of customizable parameters to create a unique effect.

The new versions offer support for the OpenFX standard and compatibility with DaVinci Resolve, Vegas Pro, and other video editors supporting OFX plugins. Also, the update provides compatibility with the latest versions of Adobe video editors: After Effects 2022, Premiere Pro 2022, Premiere Elements 2022. Besides, AirBrush Video offers enhanced color processing of the built-in presets. A detailed list of changes is presented on each program's page.

AKVIS offers to download the software from akvis.com and try the effects during the 30-day trial period without activation. The AKVIS video editing programs run on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10, 11 (64-bit); macOS 10.12-12.0 (64-bit). The plugins support a multi-language interface and available in English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Russian, and Japanese.

The update is free for users who bought the software in the last 12 months. Users, whose licenses are older and are not valid for the new version, can get the update for only $14.95.

The AKVIS video editing plugins can be purchased as separate products or all together in the AKVIS Video Bundle with a discount of 30%. The products come in Home and Pro versions, with differing levels of functionality. For more details, please visit akvis.com.

AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in the development of image and video processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a number of successful products for Windows and Mac. The company always keeps up with the times and updates its products with cutting-edge technologies.

