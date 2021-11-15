AKVIS Watercolor 6.0: Creating Watercolor Masterpieces from Photos

PERM, Russia, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AKVIS announces the major update of AKVIS Watercolor, photo-to-painting software. Version 6.0 presents the new user interface, Presets Gallery, compatibility with the latest versions of Windows and macOS, and other changes.

AKVIS Watercolor 6.0 Watercolor from Photo

AKVIS Watercolor transforms images into watercolor paintings. This artistic software is popular and widely used by professional designers and graphics lovers. It authentically reproduces different aquarelle techniques. The program is equally good at rendering paintings of various styles and genres: portraits, landscapes, seascapes, still life paintings. It allows users to imitate great masters and create realistic and abstract artworks.

As they wrote in the reviews, the software "is designed to be easy to use" (Imaging Resource) and "provides a list of options regarding the type of watercolor you want to apply to images" (TopTen AI). "There is no easier method that we have seen to create beautiful watercolor masterpieces without any artistic training" (The Kleper Report on Digital Publishing).

Version 6.0 presents a new look of the program. The user interface has been redesigned according to modern trends. The UI elements have been changed and reorganized and now are positioned much more conveniently and functionally. The update also includes the new product icon. Now users can switch between two workspace modes: Parameters and Presets.

The new Presets Gallery, user-friendly, eye-catching, and fun, displays both built-in and user presets in the most advantageous way, as thumbnails with the real-time preview. It's now easier to manage the presets in the program. It's also possible to add the most liked presets to Favorites. With freshly added artistic presets, now the program includes 54 spectacular ready-to-use presets of the watercolor effect.

The update also offers file saving options for Batch Processing, compatibility with new RAW formats, verified support for Windows 11 and macOS Monterey 12, and other improvements.

AKVIS offers to download the software from akvis.com and evaluate all features during the 10-day trial period without activation.

AKVIS Watercolor can be used as a standalone application and as a plugin in AliveColors by AKVIS, Adobe Photoshop, Corel PaintShop Pro, Affinity Photo, and other compatible graphics editors. The software runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10, 11 - 32/64-bit; Mac OS X 10.10-10.11, macOS 10.12-12.0 - 64-bit.

The product comes in Home, Home Deluxe, and Business versions (lifetime licenses), with differing levels of functionality. The Home license sells for $ 49.00. The update is free for users who bought the software in the last 12 months. Users, whose licenses are older and are not valid for the new version, can get AKVIS Watercolor 6.0 for only $14.95. For more details about the software, please visit akvis.com.

AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in the development of photo & video processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a wide selection of successful products for Windows and Mac. The company always keeps up with the times and updates its products with cutting-edge technologies.

About the Program: akvis.com/en/watercolor/index.php

Contact: Kat Kharina, AKVIS LLC, +73422121661, [email protected]

SOURCE AKVIS Lab