AkzoNobel's Carbeat Ignites Collision Repair Shops' Digital Transformation

18 May, 2023, 07:17 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AkzoNobel's (AKZA; AKZOY) automotive refinishing customers are experiencing a digital transformation using Carbeat, a data-driven digital project management process simplifying the shopfloor workflow, while tracking critical data using a seamless blend of technology and services.

"Carbeat is directly contributing to our upward trajectory in optimizing the key-to-key cycle time," explains Brian Nichols, an owner of Cascade Collision Repair, with seven locations in Utah. "It's taken the chaos out of automotive repairs, from the technician's time with a vehicle, to real-time parts updates that can be visualized by the shop team. Initially, I was skeptical of Carbeat's capabilities and I'm so glad AkzoNobel has proven me wrong. All of our shops have embraced the transformation these digital tools provide us on a daily basis."

Historically, collision repair shops used manual processes such as yellow sticky notes, file folders, magnetic boards and chalkboards to monitor a vehicle's repair process. Carbeat transformed this manual paper-shuffling process with a powerful and intuitive digital production workflow dashboard that collects all datapoints while a vehicle cycles through the repair shop.   

"Carbeat enables shop owners to track every vehicle movement and provides real-time transparency of the shop's operations," said John Griffin, North America Regional Director, and Commercial Director of Automotive and Specialty Coatings for AkzoNobel. "The digital tools provide body shop owners the ability to easily manage their business operations, streamline workflows, and make data-driven decisions."

AkzoNobel's customers are experiencing a 10 to 15 percent reduction in vehicle cycle time by applying the Carbeat visual communication and data management processes, which depending on a shop's volume of vehicle repairs, may result in reducing the total time required to repair a vehicle by one to three days.    

"My primary interest is how a supplier, like AkzoNobel, can create value to my business," states Brian Martin, Director of Auto Collision, Lexus of Pembroke Pines and Lexus of North Miami, which collectively generates $1.8 million per month in revenue in providing vehicle repair services. "Carbeat has helped us refine our lean processes, in reducing wasted movement as vehicles cycle through the shop and saving about three days per vehicle by dialing in on our bottlenecks. Instead of dropping a can of paint, AkzoNobel provides overall value, and Carbeat is a significant part of that transformational process."

For more information and additional customer transformation success stories using Carbeat, access the Carbeat website at www.carbeat.com.

About AkzoNobel

We supply the sustainable and innovative paints and coatings that our customers, communities – and the environment – are increasingly relying on. Our world class portfolio of brands – including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon – is trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what you'd expect from a pioneering paints company that's committed to science-based targets and is taking genuine action to address globally relevant challenges and protect future generations.

