AkzoNobel's largest powder coatings facility worldwide starts production in Changzhou, China

Headquartered in the Netherlands, AkzoNobel has been committed to making the world more livable by providing high quality coatings and constantly improving the quality of its products, with a portfolio of internationally trusted brands, including Dulux, International and Sikkens. The planned Changzhou coatings base, AkzoNobel's sole production base for a diversified range of high performance coatings, is expected to meet the needs of local customers by virtue of its strong competence in producing both liquid and powder coatings.

AkzoNobel is witnessing wider application of its products across an increasing number of sectors as it is recognized as the eco-friendliest powder coating brand in the industry thanks to its VOC-free, fastness and weather-resistant features. Based on the highest standards in sustainability, the Changzhou facility will employ advanced technologies, including the rotary vacuum water recycling system, to enable zero emission and 100 per cent recycling of waste water, in a move to assure the plant's sustainable production and operation. The facility will provide products to customers in eastern China across seven industries: home appliances, building materials, functional products, furniture, heavy industry and IT, with its automotive powder coatings expected to be sold across China. In addition, the facility will produce metal powder coatings and become one of the few metal powder coatings plants in China.

Changzhou National Hi-tech District(CND) is located in the heart of the Yangtze River Delta. It is 163 kilometers west of Shanghai. There are 1,580 foreign-invested companies in CND. Among these foreign-invested companies, there are 43 World TOP 500 enterprises. CND is accelerating the development pace and intensifying the efforts on construction of industrial base, making 2 pillar industries: equipment manufacturing(precision machinery) and new materials bigger and stronger. The emerging industries consist of aviation, creative, photovoltaic and biomedical.

