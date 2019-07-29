Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait Partners With EdgeVerve for its Robotic Process Automation Journey

KUWAIT CITY, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait has partnered with EdgeVerve Systems, a subsidiary of Infosys (NYSE: INFY) to steer its automation journey using AssistEdge Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

The award-winning scalable automation platform, AssistEdge is an end-to-end service for building and implementing RPA. It provides integrated software robots to automate any high-touch, repetitive process. Used to modernize customer service, improve business processes and enhance operational productivity, it spans the entire gamut of automation.

Somnath Menon, Group Chief Operating Officer – Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait, said, "Robotic Process Automation is part of ABK's digitization strategy to transition to the next level of innovation and technology in banking. ABK has collaborated with EdgeVerve and successfully implemented RPA in key areas of Operations and Information Security. We continue expanding the scope to include other areas to improve efficiency, productivity, security, and enhance customer experience. The automation journey will enable us to migrate repetitive tasks to the digital workforce and reskill our staff to deliver more value added activities."

Atul Soneja, SVP & Global Head – Edge Products and Infosys Nia, said, "AssistEdge has been delivering sustained value to many large enterprises around the world. Known for its security and scalability, AssistEdge has successfully accelerated the large-scale automation led transformation in numerous banks. We are excited to work with Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait in their process automation journey, driving cost efficiencies and streamlining its operations. Our relationship with Al Ahli Bank comes at a critical juncture as the industry pivots towards intelligent automation, and AssistEdge is well poised to release a series of breakthrough innovations to help our clients embrace cognitive capabilities."

Venkatramana Gosavi, SVP and Global Head of Client Engagement, Infosys Finacle, said "Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait has been a front runner in adopting leading edge technologies to accelerate growth and deliver a digital age banking experience to its customers. The bank has already achieved a generational leap with the next generation Finacle suite of banking solutions. We are pleased that the bank has chosen EdgeVerve's AssistEdge to expand its transformation journey and drive scalable automation to enhance customer service and productivity."

EdgeVerve Systems Ltd.

EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys, develops innovative software products and offers them on premise or as cloud-hosted business platforms. Our products help businesses develop deeper connections with stakeholders, power continuous innovation and accelerate growth in the digital world. We power our clients' growth in rapidly evolving areas like banking, interactive commerce, distributive trade, customer service and enterprise buying and help them navigate their digital journey with our AI-enabled Automation and Business Solutions.

At EdgeVerve, we are making constant strides towards transforming enterprises by providing AI-enabled Business Applications, leveraging the Infosys Nia™ Platform with capabilities across the Automation continuum. Today EdgeVerve products are used by global corporations across financial services, insurance, retail and CPG, life sciences, manufacturing and telecom.

To know more, visit www.edgeverve.com

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements mentioned in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the company unless it is required by law.

SOURCE EdgeVerve