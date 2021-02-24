Al Aire Con El Terrible Syndicated Morning Show With Alberto "El Terri" Cortez Expands To New Key Hispanic Markets

MIAMI, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRE Radio Networks, the largest minority certified Spanish Language radio network in the country and the official radio network of Spanish Broadcasting System, announced today that its highly rated syndicated morning show, Al Aire Con El Terrible, expands its coverage and can now be heard across 15 top Hispanic markets.

Al Aire con El Terrible was launched through AIRE Radio Networks/Spanish Broadcasting System back in August 2018 and is hosted by one of the most influential Latin radio personalities, Alberto "El Terri" Cortez. A listener favorite, Al Aire Con El Terrible, is becoming widely recognized for uplifting and empowering the Hispanic community through music and laughter.

The program includes a variety of engaging segments that connect with Hispanic consumers such as community highlights, stories and words of empowerment, interviews with Latin artists and celebrities, international news, celebrity gossip, jokes, as well as tentpole segments like Mini Terry, El Pesado de Sinaloa, Citripio Perez, Segmento Deportivo, El Anónimo, El Detective, El Doctor J, Sexologa Eugenia Flores. Each break of the show includes a mix of the biggest Regional Mexican music hits.

"El Terri is a unique influencer who has consistently driven ratings on our owned-and-operated audio stations in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago. His success comes through his hard work in developing engaging, cultural and empowering content that speaks to the Hispanic community," said Elisa Torres, EVP, AIRE Radio Networks and Spanish Broadcasting System National Sales. "The response to his show since we launched has been exceptional and the demand to carry and advertise within the program continues to surge. We're very excited to witness the growth of Al Aire con El Terrible."

"The partnership with AIRE Radio Networks and Spanish Broadcasting System has been remarkable. I'm so grateful to have a robust platform where I can empower Hispanic listeners across the nation every day," said Alberto Cortez, the host of Al Aire con El Terrible. "We're living through challenging times and the biggest reward is knowing that I have played a role helping our people start their day with laughter and positivity."

Al AIRE con El Terrible also has a variety of digital and social extensions such as his self-titled podcast on the LaMusica App, the #1 Hispanic Streaming App and El Terrible's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

For all syndication inquiries and details, contact Blanca Navas, Vice President, Affiliate Sales at [email protected].

About Spanish Broadcasting System and AIRE Radio Networks

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. is a leading Hispanic media company that owns and operates 17 radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco and Puerto Rico, airing the Spanish Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Latin Rhythmic format genres. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform which creates, distributes and markets leading Spanish-language radio programming to over 300+ affiliated stations reaching 95% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. SBS also owns MegaTV, a television operation with over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. SBS also produces live concerts and events and owns multiple bilingual websites, including www.LaMusica.com, an online destination and mobile app providing content related to Latin music, entertainment, news and culture. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com.

About Terry "El Terrible" Cortez

Alberto "El Terrible" Cortez has been in the entertainment business for years inspiring the U.S. Hispanic community to grow personally and professionally. Well known for speaking about topics that matter the most, even when nobody wants to talk about them, El Terrible thrives on bringing out the best of in his listeners. Cortez is innovating, funny and is also known for his originality. When El Terrible is not busy being hosting Al Aire con El Terrible, he enjoys spending time with his family, soccer and local wrestling.

