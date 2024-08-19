Al B. Sure! and Rev. Al Sharpton Respond to CMS's Decision to Reinstate Medicare Coverage for Lifesaving Post-Transplant Blood Tests, Removing March 2023 Requirement for Biopsy

CMS retiring draft LCD underscores the merits of lifesaving blood tests for transplant patients and the power of community and grassroots advocacy to ensure health equity in transplantation

WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health Equity in Transplantation Coalition (HEiTC) today issued a statement in response to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) rescinding the proposed Local Coverage Determination and reinstating longstanding Medicare coverage of non-invasive post-transplant blood tests used to routinely monitor organ health without regard for whether a surgical biopsy might otherwise be ordered. This decision demonstrates that CMS listened to the concerns of thousands of transplant patients and physicians, underscoring their commitment to doing what's right by addressing the needs of all affected Americans – particularly Black, Hispanic, and Latino communities and those living in rural and underserved areas – by restoring access to non-invasive blood tests to detect early signs of rejection.

"As any organ transplant recipient will tell you the path to recovery is a steep, uphill, and daily battle. What's less known is that this journey poses even greater risks for Black Americans because we are biologically more likely to experience organ rejection, and are disproportionately represented in the transplant population," said Al B. Sure!, Executive Chairman of HEiTC. "This is why I founded HEiTC, alongside communications guru Rachel Noerdlinger and my brother, Rev. Al Sharpton, to fight for my transplant family. The road to reinstating the longstanding coverage policy was arduous, with tens of thousands of Black and Brown transplant patients living with a daily anxiety throughout this journey– unsure if their gift of life was failing them. Restoration of this coverage cannot turn back the clock to March 2023, but it will hopefully ensure such a decision is never made again. I want to thank all our partners in government, including Vice President Harris, CBC Chair Horsford, and Administrator Brooks-LaSure for giving their time and attention to the concerns of transplant patients and for the open ear they gave on this issue. Our journey is far from over as we must now ensure that any future LCD reflects the voices of the entire transplant community before any coverage changes are implemented, but today's results certainly get us a step closer to achieving real equity in healthcare."

"Health equity is a treacherous mountain to climb, but today, Black and Brown organ transplant patients regained access to a blood test that helps determine their health outcomes," said Rev. Al Shaprton, Senior Advisor to HEiTC. "The decision to reinstate Medicare coverage for the use of surveillance blood tests is a positive step toward health equity, and we thank CMS and Administrator Brooks-LaSure for returning to a Medicare coverage policy that aligns with the merits and facts presented by the transplant community. This decision ensures that all transplant patients, regardless of their socioeconomic status or geography, have access to the benefits of this critical tool."

Since its inception in December 2023, HEiTC has actively engaged lawmakers, regulators and other stakeholders to advocate for restored coverage of these critical tests, which are able to catch early signs of rejection. Before coverage was significantly restricted in March 2023, these tests served as a lifeline for organ transplant recipients because they are non-invasive and can often be conducted at home. That in turn has been a boon to Black, Brown, and rural communities, which have historically lacked access to equitable healthcare.

HEiTC is grateful to its allies including the Honor the Gift Coalition, whose partnership was pivotal in raising awareness of the issue and achieving our shared goal, allowing all transplant patients, including those from Black and Brown communities, to reclaim their future. Moving forward, HEiTC remains committed to working with CMS and other stakeholders to close health equity gaps across all areas of healthcare, ensuring that policy changes consider and address the needs of Black and Brown communities.

