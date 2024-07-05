AL B. SURE! APPLAUDS KICK OFF 2024 TRANSPLANT GAMES OF AMERICA AS FIGHT TO CLOSE ACCESS GAP CONTINUES

Health Equity in Transplantation Coalition Executive Chairman celebrates the Games' commitment to the transplantation community and advancing health equity for all

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Al B. Sure!, R&B legend and Executive Chairman of the Health Equity in Transplantation Coalition (HEiTC), today praised the kick off of the 2024 Transplant Games of America (TGA), which set to be held in Birmingham, Alabama on July 5-10. Thousands of transplant recipients, living donors, donor families, caregivers, individuals on the waiting list, doctors and professionals, supporters, volunteers and loved ones from across the country will come together to celebrate life and the gift of transplantation.

"Two years ago, I overcame the greatest challenge of my life thanks to the gift of a donor and their loved ones. My liver transplant and the dedicated team of medical professionals, led by Dr. Constance Mobley and Houston Methodist, as well as the support of my community, saved my life. I know that many can relate to my experience and share in my call for equitable healthcare practices that remove undue barriers. Which is why the Transplant Games being hosted in Birmingham is so profoundly symbolic. It honors a city that was crucial to the Civil Rights Movement and underscores our ongoing fight for health equity. The games not only celebrate the gift of life and the physical achievements of transplant recipients but remind us of the power of community, and the changes we can advance together.

That is the reason why I started HEiTC with Rev. Al Sharpton and Rachel Noerdlinger, to advocate not only for policy changes but simple awareness about the disparities that exist for Black and Brown transplant recipients. Our collective work aims to dismantle those inequities and outcomes for underserved and rural communities, who are disproportionately more likely to need a transplant in their lifetime and yet all too often are the ones to face barriers in access to resources.

This year's games are more than a sporting event – they underscore the critical need for systemic changes that ensure everyone has access to the life-saving resources they need without undue hardship. I stand with the Transplant Games of America in our shared mission to make a difference, inspire hope, and advocate for a world where everyone has access to quality care," said Al B. Sure!, Executive Chairman for HEiTC.

"Birmingham was at the heart of the Civil Rights Movement, so it is only fitting to have this event there as we continue this fight to close the access gap for Black and Brown transplant patients," said Rev. Al Sharpton, Senior Advisor for HEiTC. "The Transplant Games will no doubt be a special celebration of the gift hundreds of thousands have received, while also raising awareness for those still on the waitlist."

"We are deeply honored to produce this year's Transplant Games in Birmingham—a city renowned for its pivotal role in the Civil Rights Movement. It's a fitting backdrop to celebrate the selfless acts of donors, the resilience of their families, and the renewed lives of transplant recipients. In solidarity with the Health Equity in Transplantation Coalition, I stand committed to the historically underserved Black and Brown communities. Disproportionately affected by kidney and heart organ failure, these communities often rely on organ transplantation as their sole lifeline. Through the Games, we aim to amplify the urgent need for organ donations and to shed light on the disparities in transplantation. Together, we can make a difference," stated Bill Ryan, CEO of Transplant Life Foundation.

The Health Equity in Transplantation Coalition, which is dedicated to advocating for improved transplant care access for all Americans, is focused on providing a voice for Black, Hispanic, and Latino Americans, and others in underserved communities, to restore Medicare coverage for vital non-invasive transplant patient blood tests that detect early signs of organ rejection.

