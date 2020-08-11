Al Barbieri Named President Of Common Securitization Solutions

"Al has been instrumental in the development of CSS and has been a positive driving force in our work to support the U.S. housing finance markets," said Tony Renzi, Chief Executive Officer of CSS, the Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac joint venture that issues their Uniform Mortgage Backed Security. "Al is an exceptional leader with great integrity, a passion for our people, and a strong commitment to serving our customers."

Barbieri has more than 25 years of experience in housing finance and capital markets operations. This includes 20 years with Fannie Mae as Senior Vice President managing mortgage operations and several large-scale corporate initiatives. Earlier in his career Barbieri held senior positions overseeing mortgage securities operations for First Boston, Morgan Stanley, and Nomura Securities.

COMMON SECURITIZATION SOLUTIONS, LLC: Common Securitization Solutions (CSS) enables the issuance of the largest segment of mortgage backed securities – the Uniform Mortgage Backed Security from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac which helps support liquidity in the nation's housing finance markets. We do this through the Common Securitization Platform, the largest and most advanced securitization operation in the nation, which processes more than $200 billion in mortgage securities each month. CSS is a joint venture owned by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

