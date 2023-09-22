Al Camera Market worth $22.1 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global AI camera market is expected to be valued at USD 7.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 22.1 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.9% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The convergence of AI technology, decreasing costs, and a wide range of practical applications have fueled the growth of the AI camera market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=235818146

Browse in-depth TOC on "Al Camera Market"

199 – Tables

60 – Figures

283 – Pages

Al Camera Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 7.6 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $ 22.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 23.9% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, Technology, Product, Biometric, Connectivity & Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Lack of standardization Key Market Opportunities Integration of AI cameras in healthcare Key Market Drivers Rising demand for surveillance solutions



AI camera market for processor offering to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth of processor offerings in the AI camera market is driven by several key factors that emphasize the critical role of high-performance processors in enabling advanced AI capabilities and real-time processing. AI-powered cameras perform increasingly complex tasks like object detection, facial recognition, natural language processing, and scene analysis. These tasks require powerful processors capable of handling the computational workload efficiently.

AI camera market for natural language processing technology to hold the second highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The integration of NLP technology into AI cameras enhances their functionality, accessibility, and usability across various industries and applications. Using natural language, NLP technology enables AI cameras to understand and respond to human commands and queries. This enhances user-friendliness and accessibility, allowing users to control and customize camera functions more intuitively. NLP technology allows AI cameras to personalize interactions based on user preferences and behavior. This can include tailoring recommendations, settings, and responses to individual users.

AI camera market for security & surveillance end-users to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

The growth of the AI camera industry for security and surveillance is driven by the increasing need for advanced security solutions, the growing complexity of security threats, and the potential for AI technology to significantly improve the effectiveness of surveillance systems. AI-powered cameras can detect and identify security threats, such as intruders, unauthorized access, and suspicious behavior, with high accuracy. This capability enhances proactive security measures. AI technology enables video analytics for in-depth analysis of surveillance footage. This includes facial recognition, object detection, license plate recognition, and even behavioral analysis, improving the effectiveness of security systems.

AI camera market for CCTV cameras to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

The need for heightened security measures in public and private spaces has driven the adoption of CCTV AI cameras. These cameras offer advanced threat detection, facial recognition, and real-time alerts, enhancing security capabilities. Many organizations can easily integrate AI-powered CCTV cameras into their existing surveillance systems, enhancing capabilities without significant infrastructure changes. The growth of the CCTV AI camera market is driven by the critical role these cameras play in improving security, reducing crime, and providing valuable data for decision-making. The development and testing of autonomous vehicles in North America rely on AI cameras for object detection, lane tracking, and obstacle avoidance, contributing to the growth of the automotive AI camera market.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=235818146

AI camera market for North America to hold the second highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The need for advanced security and surveillance solutions is a significant driver of the AI camera market in North America. Businesses, government agencies, and residential users are investing in AI cameras to enhance security, deter crime, and monitor properties. North American cities and municipalities are investing in smart city initiatives that incorporate AI cameras for traffic management, public safety, environmental monitoring, and urban planning. Retailers in North America use AI cameras to prevent theft and fraud by identifying shoplifting incidents and monitoring suspicious activities in real time.

The AI camera companies includes major Tier I and II players like Sony Group Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Samsung (South Korea), Axis Communications AB (Sweden) and others. These players have a strong market presence for AI cameras across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=235818146

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

AI in Video Surveillance Market by Hardware (AI Cameras, Monitors, Storage Devices, Servers), Software (AI Video Management Software, AI-Driven Video Analytics), Service (VSaaS), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud-based), Vertical - Global Forecast to 2028

3D Camera Market by Image Detection Technique (Time of Flight, Structured Light, Stereoscopic Vision), Type (Target Camera, Target-free Camera), End-user Industry and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2028

Surface Inspection Market by Component (Cameras, Frame Grabbers, Processors, Software), Surface Type (2D, 3D), System (Computer-based, Camera-based), Deployment Type (Traditional Systems, Robotic Cells), Vertical - Global Forecast to 2028

InGaAs Camera Market by Camera Cooling technology (Cooled camera, Uncooled Camera), Scanning Type (Area Scan Camera, Line Scan Camera), Application (Military & Defense, Industrial Automation, Scientific Research), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

Infrared Imaging Market by Technology (Cooled & Uncooled Infrared Imaging), Wavelength (Near, Shortwave, Mid-wave, & Long-wave Infrared), Application (Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection, Detection), Vertical - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/ai-camera-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/ai-camera.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets