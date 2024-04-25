Al Capone's "Sweetheart" Colt .45 Pistol Announced for Auction by Richmond Auctions

The Notorious Businessman & Mobster's Personal Protection Colt .45

Expected to Fetch Record Amount on May 18

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond Auctions, a premier international auction house based in South Carolina, today announced the upcoming auction of the "Sweetheart," Al Capone's personal protection Colt 1911 .45 semi-automatic pistol.

The auction will take place at 3pm EST on May 18th in Greenville, South Carolina at Richmond Auctions , and is expected to attract significant global interest. Prospective buyers may arrange for an advance viewing by appointment.

In several documented interviews, Diane Capone, Al Capone's granddaughter, revealed that the "Sweetheart" was her grandfather's constant companion. People often described Capone as the most shot at man in America, and Capone often referred to his Colt 1911 as his favorite gun and his "Sweetheart" for saving his life on several occasions. As one of the most recognizable figures in popular culture and the archetypal gangster, Capone is often credited with coining the phrase you can get more with a kind word and a gun than with just a kind word.

Recent sales of highly sought-after historical firearms belonging to famous figures have consistently fetched millions at auction, including Ulysses S. Grant's pistol that sold for more than $5 million, and the Pat Garrett Colt that sold for more than $6 million. With a similar auction estimate to the Pat Garrett Colt, Capone's "Sweetheart" Colt carries an estimated value of $2-3 million, and is expected to sell with record-breaking results.

Al Capone has captured the interest of enthusiasts and historians for more than a century. Known by various nicknames, including "Public Enemy Number One," the mobster gained notoriety as a "modern-day Robin Hood" in Chicago during the Prohibition era. Following his passing in 1947, the "Sweetheart" Colt 1911 remained in the Capone family's possession for nearly 75 years until his granddaughters sold the family's treasures in 2021. Now this historic and famous firearm has resurfaced, presenting a rare opportunity for serious firearm connoisseurs and world-class collectors to add an unparalleled piece of history to their collections.

"This particular Colt 1911 is more than just a firearm. It's a relic of an era marked by lawlessness and larger-than-life personalities," said Kimmie Williams, Richmond Auctions' firearms specialist. "Its profound connection to Al Capone adds an extra layer of allure, making it a must-have and trump-card for any world-class collector."

For more information on the auction and how to participate including in-person, internet, telephone or absentee bidding, please visit: guns.richmondauctions.com.

About Richmond Auctions

Richmond Auctions, headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, is a premier international auction house that consistently breaks records and provides its clients with an unparalleled experience. Driven by their passion for finding investment quality collectibles, Jordan Richmond and Mike McCandless founded Richmond Auctions in 2020 with a focus on automobilia, petroliana collectibles, and historical and high-end firearms.

