The report, now in its sixth year, details progress across climate, water stewardship, regenerative agriculture, responsible sourcing, employee engagement, and community impact – guided by Al Dahra's purpose of Sustainably Feeding a Growing World.

ABU DHABI, UAE, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Al Dahra, a leading multinational agribusiness headquartered in Abu Dhabi, today announced the release of its 2025 Sustainability Report, marking the sixth consecutive year of the company's public sustainability disclosure. The report sets out how Al Dahra is protecting long-term value, securing reliable supply, and strengthening resilience across its operations and value chain – moving from building sustainability foundations to executing them at scale.



Arnoud van den Berg, Group CEO at Al Dahra, said: "At Al Dahra, sustainability is central to long-term value creation in a world facing growing pressure on food systems, climate, and natural resources. In 2025, we progressed from building foundations to delivering at scale – advancing resilient farming systems, strengthening governance and data capabilities, and driving measurable action to reduce risk and emissions across our operations and value chain. We are encouraged by our progress, and we remain focused on the work ahead."



Prepared with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, the report captures a year of significant progress for the rapidly growing and ambitious company, which aims to be the world's largest irrigated, digitally enabled farming platform by 2030. Al Dahra operationalised its Sustainability Committee, strengthened accountability frameworks, and advanced its transition to more sophisticated digital platforms to improve data quality, transparency, and usability.



2025 Progress Highlights

Al Dahra Releases Sustainability Report: From Foundations to Execution

Growing More with Less

Regenerative and reduced-disturbance farming practices continued to expand, with Romania operating around 76% of cultivated land under reduced tillage – one of the largest deployments in Europe. In Egypt, the rollout of no-till farming is already showing measurable improvements in soil health and water efficiency under arid conditions. Across regions, irrigation modernisation, precision scheduling, and soil health interventions increased water productivity without compromising yields. To support this progress, Al Dahra appointed a full-time ecologist in 2025 to guide the development of nature-positive practices and ensure biodiversity considerations are consistently embedded across operations.

Climate and Data

Al Dahra completed a comprehensive greenhouse gas inventory across Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, including both FLAG and non-FLAG categories, establishing 2025 as a new baseline year. The company has begun shifting its focus toward carbon intensity per crop and per hectare, reflecting agricultural realities and enabling more targeted interventions. To support this, Al Dahra initiated its transition to Sandy by Trinity AgTech, a carbon and natural capital reporting platform purpose-built for agriculture.

Sustainable Value Chain

Beyond its direct operations, Al Dahra completed a comprehensive ESG risk mapping exercise across its supply chain and selected Sedex as its supplier ESG assessment platform, establishing a scalable framework for responsible sourcing. In logistics, biofuel-powered shipping routes expanded more than fourfold, while modal shifts to inland barge transport in Romania reduced approximately 200 truck movements per week.

Treating People Fairly

Al Dahra introduced a new Inclusion & Engagement framework, supported by its first Global Employee Engagement Survey, which achieved an 80% participation rate and an engagement score of 76% – six percentage points above the industry benchmark. In addition, 82% of employees expressed pride in working for Al Dahra, and 81% would recommend it as a great place to work. Insights from the survey are now informing targeted actions across leadership development, recognition, wellbeing, and systems improvement.

Healthy & Safe Workplace

Health and safety governance was strengthened through the rollout of digital incident reporting systems, enabling a proactive approach to risk management. In 2025, the company recorded zero fatalities, reduced Lost Time Injuries from 48 to 44, and increased training compliance from 38% to 65%, supported by total training hours rising from 41,000 to 59,000.

Our Community

In 2025, over AED 2 million was invested across the communities in which Al Dahra operates, supporting education, community development, health, culture, and social wellbeing. A more focused, impact-driven model was established, aligned to a new ambition to positively impact 100,000 lives by 2030.

Looking Ahead

Guided by its purpose of Sustainably Feeding a Growing World, the focus in the year ahead is to scale what works, strengthen accountability, and continue embedding sustainability into how the company operates, invests, and grows. By 2030, Al Dahra aims to operate a global, irrigated, sustainable, digitally driven farming platform spanning 500,000 hectares – one that contributes positively to food systems, supports the communities and environments in which it operates, and delivers long-term value for all stakeholders.

The 2025 Sustainability Report is available at www.aldahra.com.

About Al Dahra

Al Dahra is a global leader in modern agriculture, advancing large–scale, sustainable, and digitally enabled farming across continents. Farming more with fewer resources, Al Dahra specialises in cultivation, production, and trading of nearly 3 million tonnes of essential food commodities and up to 3 million tonnes of animal feed. Serving a large customer base from commercial enterprises to government agencies, Al Dahra has a widespread geographic footprint, operating in 15 countries and catering to more than 40 markets with a leading position in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.



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SOURCE Al Dahra